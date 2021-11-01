Luxury Canadian Outerwear Brand, Nobis Announces Return of #nocoldshoulder Charity Initiative this Winter

"Nobis" in Latin translates to "us" and since its inception, the brand has always embraced the responsibility of community support and now more than ever, they are looking for more ways to help those in need and make it easier for Canadians to do the same.

"Not only do we continue to test new boundaries in the world of fashion at Nobis, but we are always looking for new opportunities to help our community members around us each year," says Robin Yates, Vice-President and Co-founder of Nobis. "Through our global initiative, #NoColdShoulder, we are able to provide individuals with an easy opportunity to be involved in helping to provide warmth to children, families and those in need. It's our duty as a brand to give back to those who need it most and we are so proud of our entire team who dedicate their time to help make a difference."

In Canada alone nearly 10% of our population is living below the poverty line, #NoColdShoulder was designed to help warm the shoulders of community members in need and offer protection from the ever-changing elements. Last year, Nobis partnered with Canadian actor and Global Brand Ambassador, Giacomo Gianniotti, who worked alongside the brand to craft the evolution of the #NoColdShoulder campaign, displayed through a brief yet powerful commercial. The campaign also welcomes breakthrough Canadian actress and star of Netflix's hit show, Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

"I am beyond honoured to be working so closely with Nobis on #NoColdShoulder again after another challenging year. It's clear that we all understand the importance of community and it is my mission to encourage individuals to get involved with Nobis in helping to keep the most vulnerable around us warm and safe this winter," says Global Brand Ambassador, Giacomo Gianniotti.

During the month of November, Nobis will be offering eco-friendly and resealable bags for Canadians to donate their gently used coats from the comfort of their own home. All customers making a purchase on Nobis.com or at participating retailers will receive a self-sealing donation bag and a Nobis limited edition #NoColdShoulder beanie.

"I am thrilled to join the Nobis family for #NoColdShoulder this year to emphasize the importance of making a difference this November by paying it forward by looking into your closets and hearts," says Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The #NoColdShoulder collection includes a limited edition #NoColdShoulder beanie and enamel pin pack that will be available for purchase online exclusively at Nobis.com for $50 each, while supplies last. 100% of all proceeds from the #NoColdShoulder collection will be donated to regional and national charities such as New Circles Community Services in Canada and One Warm Coat in the United States of America.

In addition, for the month of November, Nobis will donate $50 from the purchase of each jacket sold on Nobis.com to participating charities.

Visit nocoldshoulder.com for more details.

About Nobis

In 2007, "Nobis"- Latin for "us" was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand celebrating their 15th anniversary by embracing the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

