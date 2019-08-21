Lussier Dale Parizeau is Pleased to Appoint its New President and Chief Operating Officer

"We ardently welcome Michel Laurin to his new position. This nomination is motivated by his vast experience, outstanding track record and leadership. Michel Laurin is a visionary whose values parallel the corporate culture of Lussier Dale Parizeau; excellence, rigor, teamwork, integrity and professionalism," said André Lussier.

Mr. Laurin has an extensive track record. For the past 17 years, he has worked for Industrial Alliance (iA) as President and Chief Operating Officer of iA Home and Auto Insurance, and also, more recently, as Senior Vice President, National Operations, Car Dealer Services. For nearly 35 years, Mr. Laurin has held executive positions and served major companies in the insurance and financial services sectors. His expertise extends to professional groups and associations. He holds a degree in actuarial science from Laval University and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society. An active member of the industry, Mr. Laurin has served as a member and president of the Corporation des assureurs directs de dommages du Québec (CADD) and the Groupement des assureurs automobiles (GAA).

"I am delighted for the opportunity to lead a company of this scale. Lussier Dale Parizeau plays an important role as an insurance and financial services firm in Quebec due to its presence throughout the province, the size of its clientele and the diversified range of its products and services. I look forward to contributing to innovative approaches and creating a unifying and mobilizing role with the teams," said Michel Laurin enthusiastically.

"We look forward to working with Michel, who will contribute to achieving Lussier Dale Parizeau's vision and mission. A strategic, creative and high-performance leader, who is recognized for his deep concern for individuals, exceptional execution skills and deep understanding of industry issues, will undoubtedly contribute to the excellence of our services and enhance our customer experience. The entire Lussier Dale Parizeau team warmly welcomes Michel," ensures André Lussier.

Lussier Dale Parizeau is the largest insurance firm in Quebec. It develops protection solutions for individuals, companies and professional groups and associations in group insurance, pension plans, human resources, occupational health and safety, pay equity and all areas of damage insurance.

