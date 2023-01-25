Intrarosa ® is now available in Canada and offers a new treatment option for Canadian physicians and their patients with postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA)

Intrarosa ® is the only treatment authorized by Health Canada that addresses both estrogen and androgen deficiencies involved in the physiopathology of VVA

Intrarosa® is a 100% Canadian, Quebec -based innovation, from R&D to manufacturing

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Lupin Pharma Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), announced today the launch of Intrarosa® (prasterone vaginal ovules) for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy.

"The arrival of Intrarosa® is great news," said Dr. Céline Bouchard, gynecologist from Quebec. "It is a new option for women who suffer from the symptoms of menopause such as dyspareunia (painful intercourse), vaginal dryness, irritation, and itching. Most importantly, Intrarosa® is a unique therapy with its mode of action that acts on both estrogen and androgen deficiencies, responds quickly and has a safe profile." Dr. Bouchard added, "Many women have been waiting for Intrarosa®."

"Lupin is dedicated to serving both patients and healthcare providers with high quality medicines that address patient needs and deliver value. We are pleased that Intrarosa® is now available in the Canadian market. It offers a new treatment option to Canadian women with menopausal symptoms such as dyspareunia (painful intercourse), vaginal dryness, irritation, and itching," said Patrick Nadeau, General Manager of Lupin Pharma Canada.

"Launching Intrarosa® in Canada has a very special value to us. Dr. Fernand Labrie, the late founder of Endoceutics, had dedicated his career to developing safe treatment options for women, which is now achieved with the absence of serious warnings and precautions on the monograph of Intrarosa®. We are also very proud that the product is manufactured here in Quebec by our subsidiary MSH Pharma" commented Dennis Turpin, President and CEO of Endoceutics.

Intrarosa® is an ovule that is administered intravaginally once a day at bedtime with the use of the provided latex-free applicator or with fingers.

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

About Endoceutics

Endoceutics, Inc. is focused on women's health. Through its subsidiary MSH Pharma, Endoceutics also manufactures its innovative Intrarosa® as well as other drugs on behalf of its partners and customers. Endoceutics has the expertise for clinical development, registration and commercialization of its products and it has a portfolio of drugs at various stages of development. Endoceutics' mission is to provide women the quality of life they deserve.

For more information, please visit www.endoceutics.com.

