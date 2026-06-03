LunR Royalties to Commence Trading on the TSX on June 8, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR", or the "Company") (TSXV: LUNR) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 28, 2026, its common shares have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and will commence trading at market open on June 8, 2026. Accordingly, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") upon commencement of trading on the TSX. There will be no further trading on the TSXV after the close of market on June 5, 2026.

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Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

About LunR Royalties Corp.

LunR is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR owns a producing silver stream on Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine and net smelter return royalties on NGEx Minerals' Vicuña District exploration projects, Lunahuasi and Los Helados.

Additional information relating to LunR may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the listing of LunR's common shares on the TSX and the delisting of LunR's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations at Fruta del Norte from which the Company will purchase silver from, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration and development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility and those risks described in the "FDN Transaction Risk Factors" section of the Company's information circular dated April 13, 2026 and the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 23, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE LunR Royalties Corp.

For further information, please contact: Connor Mackay, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: +1 (604) 689 7842, [email protected]