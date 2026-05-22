LunR Royalties Announces AGSM Voting Results Including Shareholder Approval of the Fruta del Norte Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR", or the "Company") (TSXV: LUNR) is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 51,920,578 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 73.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date of April 7, 2026. Consistent with the Company's recommendations, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:

View PDF LunR NR - 20260522 - AGSM Results (CNW Group/LunR Royalties Corp.)



For Against/Withheld Director Nominees



Adam Lundin 98.34 % 1.66 % Wojtek Wodzicki 97.30 % 2.70 % Martino De Ciccio 97.69 % 2.31 % Jamie Beck 97.32 % 2.68 % Tara Hassan 99.19 % 0.81 % Armando Picciotto 99.99 % 0.01 % Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP 99.99 % 0.01 % Stock Option Plan 99.77 % 0.23 % FDN Transaction Resolution (1) 99.96 % 0.04 % Note: (1) In accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets, an aggregate 35,605,481 common shares (representing 68.58%% of the common shares voted at the Meeting) were required to be excluded from voting on the FDN Transaction Resolution.

President, CEO & Chair, Adam Lundin, commented:

"Firstly, I would like to welcome Tara and Armando to LunR's board of directors. They bring highly complementary experience and valuable insight that will enhance the board's ability to provide strong guidance as LunR continues to become a significant player in the royalty and streaming space. Additionally, with shareholder approval granted, we are pleased to proceed towards closing the FDN Transaction. The stream is anticipated to provide meaningful cash flow that will accelerate LunR's growth prospects."

FDN Transaction Update

As previously announced in LunR's news releases dated February 22 and April 2, 2026, and subject to the satisfaction of remaining conditions precedent, the FDN Transaction is expected to close on or about May 28, 2026. Upon closing, Lundin Gold will announce key dates pertaining to the dividend distribution of the Consideration Shares to its shareholders.

About LunR Royalties Corp.

LunR is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR was spun-out of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"), whose common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX", with net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on the Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects, located in the Vicuña District of Argentina and Chile. LunR holds a 1.00% NSR royalty on Lunahuasi and a 1.38% NSR royalty on Los Helados.

The spin-out was completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which became effective on October 23, 2025.

Additional information relating to LunR or NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The Consideration will not be distributed in any jurisdiction, including the United States, if an offer, a solicitation of an offer to buy, an issuance or a sale of the Consideration would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States can only be made pursuant to an effective registration statement. The Consideration has not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and Lundin Gold has no obligation or intention of filing such a registration statement in connection with the Distribution of the Consideration. Lundin Gold shareholders who are resident in any jurisdiction where the issuance of the Consideration would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction, including Lundin Gold shareholders who are resident in the United States , will not be entitled to participate in the Distribution of the Consideration and will instead receive net cash proceeds from the sale of the Consideration to which they would have otherwise been entitled.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the FDN Transaction; the anticipated timing for completion of the FDN Transaction; the issuance of the Consideration Shares to Lundin Gold; the satisfaction of all conditions to closing of the FDN Transaction; the anticipated distribution of the Consideration Shares to Lundin Gold shareholders as a dividend in kind, including the receipt of cash proceeds from the sale of the Consideration Shares which Lundin Gold shareholders would have otherwise been entitled to in the dividend distribution; and the expected benefits from the FDN Transaction, including, without limitation, providing meaningful cash flow that will accelerate LunR's growth prospects;. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the ability of the Company and Lundin Gold to complete the FDN Transaction, the satisfaction of all conditions to closing of the FDN Transaction, the ability of Lundin Gold to distribute the Consideration Shares to its shareholders, the ability of Lundin Gold to sell the Consideration Shares which Lundin Gold shareholders would have otherwise been entitled to in the dividend distribution for cash proceeds, the ability to realize the expected benefits from the FDN Transaction, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations at Fruta del Norte from which the Company will purchase silver from, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration and development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility and those risks described in the "FDN Transaction Risk Factors" section of the Company's information circular dated April 13, 2026 and the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 23, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE LunR Royalties Corp.

For further information, please contact: Connor Mackay, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: +1 (604) 689 7842, [email protected]