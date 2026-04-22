LunR Royalties Announces Mailing and Filing of Materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting to Approve the Previously Announced Fruta del Norte Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR", or the "Company") (TSXV: LUNR) is pleased to announce that it has mailed and filed a notice of meeting, management information circular, and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on May 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Company's head office.

View PDF LunR RN - 20260422 - Mailing of AGSM Materials (CNW Group/LunR Royalties Corp.)

At the Meeting, shareholders of LunR ("Shareholders") will be asked to vote in favour of a resolution approving the Company's acquisition of a life-of-mine silver stream on the Fruta del Norte mine in exchange for the issuance of 50,505,051 common shares of LunR (the "Consideration") to Lundin Gold (the "FDN Transaction"). Lundin Gold has announced that it will distribute all of the Consideration as a dividend-in-kind to its shareholders as soon as practicable following closing of the FDN Transaction (the "Distribution"), and therefore it will not hold any common shares of LunR following completion of the Distribution, as detailed in LunR and Lundin Gold's press releases dated February 22, 2026 and April 2, 2026.

Shareholders should carefully review all Meeting Materials as they contain important information concerning the FDN Transaction and the other customary annual matters to be considered at the Meeting.

LunR's board of directors (the "Board") unanimously (subject to certain directors declaring an interest and abstaining from the matter) recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the resolution approving the FDN Transaction.

Board of Directors Nominations

At the Meeting, in addition to seeking approval of the FDN Transaction and other customary annual matters, Shareholders will be asked to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year. LunR's four current directors have been nominated for re-election, and the Company has put forth two additional nominees: Tara Hassan and Armando Picciotto.

Ms. Hassan brings more than 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience in corporate and operational leadership and equity research. She is currently Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Silverco Mining and prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for SilverCrest Metals. She is currently a board member of two TSX-listed precious metals companies and was formerly on the board of Maverix Metals until its acquisition by Triple Flag Precious Metals in January 2023.

Mr. Picciotto has over 16 years of experience in commodity trading and commercial leadership, with expertise spanning physical crude oil and derivatives trading, risk management, and international business development. He currently serves as Regional Team Leader for Latin America and West Africa at Shell Western Supply and Trading, a subsidiary of Shell plc, where he oversees two crude oil trading desks with combined trading activity of approximately 1 million barrels per day.

The Company also intends to appoint a representative from Newmont to the Board following the closing of the FDN Transaction, as previously announced in the Company's press release on February 22, 2026.

Voting and Assistance

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2026 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. The Meeting Materials have been filed by the Company on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.lunrroyalties.com.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their Common Shares well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on May 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).

Shareholders who require assistance with the procedures for voting may contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. by phone at 1-800-564-6253 (within North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (International), or by email at [email protected].

About LunR Royalties Corp.

LunR is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR was spun-out of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"), whose common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX", with net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on the Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects, located in the Vicuña District of Argentina and Chile. LunR holds a 1.00% NSR royalty on Lunahuasi and a 1.38% NSR royalty on Los Helados.

The spin-out was completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which became effective on October 23, 2025.

Additional information relating to LunR or NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The Consideration will not be distributed in any jurisdiction, including the United States, if an offer, a solicitation of an offer to buy, an issuance or a sale of the Consideration would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States can only be made pursuant to an effective registration statement. The Consideration has not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and Lundin Gold has no obligation or intention of filing such a registration statement in connection with the Distribution of the Consideration. Lundin Gold shareholders who are resident in any jurisdiction where the issuance of the Consideration would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction, including Lundin Gold shareholders who are resident in the United States , will not be entitled to participate in the Distribution of the Consideration and will instead receive net cash proceeds from the sale of the Consideration to which they would have otherwise been entitled.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the holding of the Meeting; the completion of the FDN Transaction; the anticipated timing for completion of the FDN Transaction; the receipt of the required approvals of the Shareholders at the Meeting; the issuance of the Consideration to Lundin Gold; the receipt of all required approvals for the FDN Transaction, including regulatory and shareholder approvals; the filing of, and issuance of, a final receipt for a prospectus qualifying the issuance of the Consideration to Lundin Gold; the anticipated Distribution including the receipt of cash proceeds from the sale of the Consideration which Lundin Gold shareholders would have otherwise been entitled to in the Distribution; the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the completion of the FDN Transaction; the election of directors at the Meeting, including the two additional nominees for election to the Board; and the appointment of a representatives of Newmont to the Board following completion of the FDN Transaction. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the ability of the Company and Lundin Gold to complete the FDN Transaction, the receipt of all requisite approvals in connection with the FDN Transaction, including regulatory and shareholder approvals and the issuance of a final receipt for a prospectus to qualify the issuance of the Consideration to Lundin Gold from the British Columbia Securities Commission, the ability of Lundin Gold to distribute the Consideration to its shareholders, the ability of Lundin Gold to sell the Consideration which Lundin Gold shareholders would have otherwise been entitled to in the Distribution for cash proceeds, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations at Fruta del Norte from which the Company will purchase silver from, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration and development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility and those risks described in the "FDN Transaction Risk Factors" section of the Information Circular and the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 23, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE LunR Royalties Corp.

For further information, please contact: Connor Mackay, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: +1 (604) 689 7842, [email protected]