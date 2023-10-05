Lung Health Foundation Welcomes Rachel Jacobs as New Vice President of Partnerships and Development

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lung Health Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Jacobs as the new Vice President of Partnerships and Development. Rachel is a seasoned leader with nearly two decades of experience, particularly in health-related programs and fundraising.

Rachel has been tasked with leading a dynamic portfolio that is focused on highlighting the critical issue of lung health across the country, an often underfunded and overlooked area of healthcare, yet 1 in 5 Canadians are living with lung disease.

Rachel Jacobs, New Vice President of Partnerships and Development (CNW Group/Ontario Lung Association)

"Lung disease has for too long been in the shadows, despite its widespread impact. We are thrilled to have Rachel Jacob's leadership as we aim to put the spotlight where it's needed most – raising awareness, funds, and forging important partnerships to make a tangible difference," says Jessica Buckley, President and CEO.

A key initial objective for Rachel will be to amplify the reach and impact of Pop the Question, a peer-to-peer fundraiser. With her guidance the initiative is set to grace the national stage, attracting both attention and vital support coast to coast to coast. The fundraiser interactively uses balloons and personal PSAs to raise awareness around five key areas of greatest concern to Lung Health: lung cancer, asthma, COPD, smoking and vaping cessation and infectious diseases.

"Rachel's proven capability to establish and nurture partnerships will be instrumental in introducing new corporate alliances, and lending momentum to Canadians thinking about their lung health more than ever before," adds Jessica Buckley, President and CEO.

Prior to joining the Lung Health Foundation, Rachel held senior roles in several prominent organizations. Notably, she has contributed her expertise to Kids Help Phone where she oversaw the project development of groundbreaking programs such as The Jack Project and Good2Talk. Additionally, her tenures at the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health (CAMH) and most recently, Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), have further solidified her reputation as a visionary leader in the health sector.

Additionally, Rachel's leadership will be pivotal in fortifying and launching Breathe! Bash, Lung Health's annual signature fundraising event. The event, on November 23, is an evening dedicated to the celebration of respiratory health and groundbreaking research. Tickets for Breathe! Bash can be purchased here.

On her appointment, Rachel Jacobs remarked, "It's an honour to be part of the Lung Health Foundation at such a critical and transformative time. Together, we will drive change, emphasizing the urgency of addressing lung disease and making it a national priority."

The Lung Health Foundation aims to change the narrative surrounding lung disease, ensuring its prevalence and significance remain top of mind. Rachel's dedication to seeking out national corporate partners will be vital in this journey.

For partnership information on Pop the Question or Breathe! Bash, or more, contact Rachel Jacobs via email at: [email protected]

About the Lung Health Foundation:

The Lung Health Foundation is dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. We invest in the future by driving ground-breaking research, and we give patients and their families the programs and support they need today.

For free one-on-one support, call the Lung Health Line at 1-888-344-LUNG (5864). Visit www.lunghealth.ca for more information.

SOURCE Ontario Lung Association

For further information: Media Contact: Sandra Gregory, Manager, Communications, Email: [email protected] or Mobile: 905.767.6356