Lung Health Foundation Urges Canadians to Vaccinate Against Four Common Infectious Respiratory Illnesses

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lung Health Foundation is joining the global effort to raise awareness about the critical role of vaccinations in protecting respiratory health. In light of the ongoing challenges posed by infectious respiratory diseases, the Lung Health Foundation strongly encourages getting immunized as a key strategy to safeguard individuals and their families.

With a focus on safeguarding everyone, the Lung Health Foundation acknowledges the increased concerns that come with the infectious respiratory illness season, especially for those living with pre-existing lung conditions. Vaccination is a vital measure to mitigate risks and ensure that everyone, regardless of age, can breathe easier.

In an effort to encourage informed decision-making, the Lung Health Foundation stresses that some vaccines are geared towards specific people:

The Flu Vaccine:



Influenza, a contagious viral infection, can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia. The flu is estimated to cause over 12,000 hospitalizations and approximately 3,500 deaths annually in Canada . A yearly flu vaccine is highly recommended for all Canadians aged 6 months or older, with exceptions. For advice regarding the safety of the flu vaccine, talk to your healthcare provider.



The RSV Vaccine:



Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) primarily affects the lungs and airways, posing a greater risk to infants, immunocompromised individuals, and adults aged 65 and older. A new­­ RSV vaccine is now available and recommended for adults aged 60 and above. Vaccines aimed at pregnant individuals are in development.



The Pneumococcal Pneumonia Vaccine:



Pneumococcal pneumonia, a leading cause of death and hospitalization in older adults, is preventable through vaccination. The pneumococcal vaccine is highly recommended for adults aged 65 and older, especially those with risk factors such as chronic lung diseases or immunocompromised conditions.



The COVID-19 Vaccine:



Despite strides in managing the pandemic, COVID-19 still needs to be taken seriously. The vaccine is highly recommended for all Canadians aged 6 months or older, with individuals advised to stay up-to-date on vaccinations even if they have previously contracted the illness.

Diane Feldman, a Certified Respiratory Educator at the Lung Health Foundation, commented, "The infectious respiratory illness season can leave people with existing lung conditions feeling anxious. If you ever have questions about your breathing, our free Lung Health Line can help. We are here to provide guidance and support, ensuring that individuals have the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones."

The Lung Health Foundation emphasizes that getting vaccinated is a major part of our defense against infectious respiratory diseases, and the organization is committed to supporting this cause. As we emerge from the pandemic, the message is clear: immunization is a way to reconnect with friends and family, strengthen our bonds, and protect our collective respiratory health.

About Lung Health Foundation:

The Lung Health Foundation is dedicated to improving lung health for all Canadians. With a focus on research, education, and advocacy, the Foundation works tirelessly to prevent lung disease, help people manage their lung conditions, and promote policy change to create a world where everyone can breathe with ease.

The Lung Health Foundation encourages individuals to connect with their Lung Health Line for one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators. For assistance, call 1-888-344-LUNG, email [email protected], or engage in live chat at lunghealth.ca.

