Lung Health Foundation receives second-largest gift in its history of more than $1 million in support of research

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Lung Health Foundation is pleased to announce that it is the beneficiary of a bequest of $1,092,735 from the estate of Lloyd Alexander Hope. It is the second-largest gift the non-profit organization has ever received in its 100 year history.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Mr. Hope was a farmer and lifelong businessman who leaves a legacy of generosity and compassion for others.

"Generous gifts like this one are so critical to our work and to the future of lung research in Canada," says Jessica Buckley, Lung Health Foundation President and CEO. "For all of the progress that has been made, there is still so much more that needs to be done, from better understanding lung disease and its causes, to improving prevention and detection, ending the stigma of lung disease, and discovering promising new treatments."

Today, one in every five Canadians suffer from lung disease, and it is the fourth leading cause of death. Lung disease continues to take its toll, placing a profound burden on patients and their families, and an economic burden on every provincial healthcare system across Canada. Lung disease has been underfunded for decades. The Lung Health Foundation's mission is to change that. Research will play an integral role in making that happen.

This gift comes at a time when the Lung Health Foundation prepares to reimagine its research program, broadening its scope, and better aligning it with its organizational goals, all while continuing to support the next generation of researchers.

"It's an honour to be the steward of a gift such as this," says Buckley. "The generosity of people like Mr. Hope is completely humbling and inspiring. His gift will provide us with the resources needed to relaunch our efforts in research in the coming years, and to continue to drive towards the breathing breakthroughs that are so needed to help the millions of Canadians who are and who will be impacted by lung disease."

About the Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation (formerly Ontario Lung Association) is a national organization that has been dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis and care of lung disease for over a century. We invest in the future by driving groundbreaking research, advocate for policy change, and give people living with lung disease and their families the programs and support they need today. We help Canadians with lung disease live their best life though programs such as Fitness for Breath, and work to ensure future generations don't suffer the debilitating effects of lung disease by powering programs like Quash, an app designed to support youth smoking and vaping cessation. Lung health starts now! For more information, visit www.lunghealth.ca.

