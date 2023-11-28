Lung Health Foundation Receives Generous $15,000 Matching Gift from ProResp on Giving Tuesday

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lung Health Foundation is thrilled to announce that ProResp, a steadfast partner for 17 years, has generously pledged a matching gift of $15,000 this Giving Tuesday. ProResp has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing respiratory health by providing matching funds since 2015.

Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation, expressed gratitude for ProResp's ongoing support, stating, "We are profoundly grateful for ProResp's continued dedication to our cause. This matching gift is a testament to their unwavering commitment to improving lung health outcomes in Canada. It comes at a critical time when the urgent need for funds is paramount to address the escalating challenges faced by Canadians struggling with lung disease."

The Lung Health Foundation emphasizes the pressing need for funds, as one in five Canadians grapples with respiratory challenges, placing an increased strain on the healthcare system. The current landscape, marked by wildfire smoke, evolving viruses, and economic uncertainties, underscores the urgency of supporting initiatives that empower patients and caregivers.

"The barriers faced by those we serve are growing with every new threat. To meet this increasing demand and continue our crucial work, we are asking for donations this Giving Tuesday. Your generosity will make a lasting difference at a critical time when the need for our initiatives continues to increase," Jessica Buckley said.

The demand for programs and services in the non-profit sector has surged by 29% since 2020, while donations have decreased 20% across Canada. As a result, the Lung Health Foundation has experienced, increased call volumes, packed waitlists for virtual fitness classes, a rising need for lung cancer support, and expanded requirements for health equity-boosting programs.

"The Lung Health Foundation is at the forefront of addressing the urgent respiratory health needs of Canadians. ProResp's generous matching gift underscores the critical importance of collective action to overcome the challenges faced by those struggling to breathe," Jessica Buckley said.

The Lung Health Foundation encourages Canadians to join them in making a difference by contributing to this crucial cause. Donations can be made at https://raisedays.com/holidaygiving/2023.

About Lung Health Foundation:

The Lung Health Foundation is dedicated to improving lung health for all Canadians. With a focus on research, education, and advocacy, the Foundation works tirelessly to prevent lung disease, help people manage their lung conditions, and promote policy change to create a world where everyone can breathe with ease.

The Lung Health Foundation encourages individuals to connect with their Lung Health Line for one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators. For assistance, call 1-888-344-LUNG, email [email protected], or engage in live chat at lunghealth.ca

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Sandra Gregory, Communications Manager, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 905.767.6356