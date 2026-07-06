LUNG CANCER CANADA LAUNCHES $200,000 NATIONAL INNOVATION CHALLENGE TO IMPROVE LUNG CANER DIAGNOSIS

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Lung Cancer Canada today announced the launch of the Breathe Forward Award, a new $200,000 national funding opportunity designed to accelerate innovative solutions that improve the diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Made possible through the generous support of Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, the inaugural Award represents a significant new investment in addressing one of the most pressing challenges in lung cancer care: ensuring patients receive a timely and accurate diagnosis.

Each year, an estimated 32,900 Canadians are diagnosed with lung cancer, while approximately 19,300 people die from the disease, making it the leading cause of cancer death in Canada. Despite advances in treatment, nearly 70% of lung cancers are still diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment is often more complex and outcomes are poorer.

Diagnosis is not a single event. Patients move through a complex pathway that may include suspicion, referral, imaging, biopsy, pathology, biomarker testing, and treatment readiness. Delays can occur at any point and often accumulate across the diagnostic journey, delaying treatment decisions and affecting patient outcomes.

The Innovation Lab identified two priority challenge areas that now form the foundation of the Award:

System-Level Infrastructure & Equity – Improving visibility into diagnostic timelines to identify variation, inequities, and opportunities for system improvement.

Diagnostic Pathways & Process Optimization – Optimizing diagnostic pathways and coordination to reduce delays and improve the consistency and quality of diagnosis.

The Breathe Forward Award is designed to support practical, scalable solutions that can be piloted, implemented, adapted, or evaluated in real-world settings. Researchers, clinicians, health system leaders, quality improvement and implementation teams, health system innovators, and multidisciplinary collaborations are encouraged to apply.

"Across Canada, too many people are still diagnosed with lung cancer after the disease has already advanced. We know that earlier diagnosis can change lives, but achieving that requires more than identifying the challenges--it requires investing in the people and ideas that can solve them. The Breathe Forward Award reflects Lung Cancer Canada's commitment to bringing together clinicians, researchers, health system leaders, innovators, and people with lived experience to accelerate practical solutions that improve diagnosis and, ultimately, outcomes for patients. We hope this marks the beginning of an enduring national effort to transform how lung cancer is diagnosed across Canada."

-- Dr. Rosalyn Juergens, President, Lung Cancer Canada

In addition to supporting innovative projects, the Breathe Forward Award is intended to generate evidence, practical insights, and scalable approaches that can inform future research, advocacy, policy, and health system improvement across Canada.

Applications open July 6, 2026, and close October 16, 2026. Successful recipients will be announced during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November 2026.

Researchers, clinicians, health system leaders, quality improvement teams, innovators, and multidisciplinary collaborations are encouraged to learn more and apply at: https://lungcancercanada.ca/about-us/research-program/the-breathe-forward-award

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only Canadian charity solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for those affected by lung cancer. As the leading national resource, Lung Cancer Canada provides essential support, trusted education, and strong advocacy to ensure patient voices shape healthcare decisions and treatment access. Lung Cancer Canada also champions research, funding innovation to improve outcomes and advance care. Through events like Give a Breath 5K, Lung Cancer Canada aims to rally the community and advocate for the attention and funding that lung cancer desperately needs. To learn more: lungcancercanada.ca.

SOURCE Lung Cancer Canada

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Peter Glazier, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, Communications & Strategy, T. 416-879-1953, E. [email protected]