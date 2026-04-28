TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - What began as one family's vision to honour loved ones affected by lung cancer has grown into a national movement for hope, research, and change.

On June 6, 2026, communities across Canada will unite for the Give a Breath 5K -- now expanding to Montreal, further strengthening its coast-to-coast presence.

From a single community walk to events nationwide, Give a Breath now mobilizes survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates around one shared goal: advancing research, strengthening support, and driving earlier detection and better treatments -- no matter where someone lives.

Founded by the Monds Family. Powered by Lung Cancer Canada. Sustained by you.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Canada, taking more lives each year than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers combined. Yet it remains underfunded and stigmatized, and too many people are diagnosed at advanced stages. The need for earlier detection, equitable access to care, and sustained research investment has never been greater.

"Give a Breath began as something deeply personal for our family," said Tim Monds, Founder of Give a Breath. "To see it grow into a national movement -- and now expand into Montreal -- shows the power of community. Together, we are turning hope into action."

The expansion reflects Lung Cancer Canada's commitment to national equity -- ensuring patients and families in every province are part of the movement shaping the future of lung cancer care.

"Every registration and every dollar raised helps accelerate research, strengthen patient supports, and improve access to care across Canada," said Shem Singh, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Canada. "This is about building lasting momentum -- together."

Funds raised support Lung Cancer Canada's national support programs, education, advocacy, and research investments. The next cycle of the Give a Breath Research Awards will launch in Spring 2026, continuing the commitment to advancing care for patients living with advanced lung cancer.

On June 6, Canadians will walk and run not only to remember -- but to build what comes next.

Registration for Give a Breath 2026 is now open.

Join the movement.

Walk. Run. Give a Breath.

Founded by the Monds Family. Powered by Lung Cancer Canada. Sustained by you.

Register or donate today at: giveabreath.ca

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only Canadian charity solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for those affected by lung cancer. As the leading national resource, Lung Cancer Canada provides essential support, trusted education, and strong advocacy to ensure patient voices shape healthcare decisions and treatment access. Lung Cancer Canada also champions research, funding innovation to improve outcomes and advance care. Through events like Give a Breath 5K, Lung Cancer Canada aims to rally the community and advocate for the attention and funding that lung cancer desperately needs. To learn more: lungcancercanada.ca.

SOURCE Lung Cancer Canada

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Peter Glazier, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, Communications & Strategy, T. 416.879.1953, E. [email protected]