LUNDIN GOLD TO PRESENT AT VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING ON MARCH 10, 2022

Lundin Gold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on February 23, 2022, with key highlights including production of 428,514 oz of gold at an All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) 1 of $762 per oz, beating guidance of 380,000 to 420,000 oz and AISC of $770 to $830 per oz, respectively, and resulting in free cash flow¹ of $268 million for the year.

Register for the live event here: Register Lundin Gold Town Hall or at www.lundingold.com.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on March 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

____________________ 1 Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 14 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For further information: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1 604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-806-3089, [email protected]