LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS FURTHER HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS FROM ITS 2023 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

Highlights from underground conversion holes drilled (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C23-016 intersected 10.19 g/t gold ("Au") over 23.3 m from 9.0 m and 7.58 g/t Au over 21.5 m from 191.5 m

from and 7.58 g/t Au over from Drill hole FDN-C23-021 intersected 12.48 g/t Au over 15.6 m from 7.0 m and 20.08 g/t Au over 12.8 m from 31.7 m

from and 20.08 g/t Au over from Drill hole FDN-C23-025 intersected 22.95 g/t Au over 16.4 m from 10.2 m , including:

from , including: 77.18 g/t Au over 1.9 m

Drill hole FDN-C23-028 intersected 11.33 g/t Au over 35.0 m from 69.0 m , including:

from , including: 76.04 g/t Au over 4.0 m

Highlights from near-mine surface exploration holes drilled (not true widths):

Drill hole FDNS-2023-024 (at FDNS) intersected 11.54 g/t Au over 7.1m from 412.4 m , including:

from , including: 76.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Drillhole BLP-2023-025 (at Bonza Sur) intersected 7.59 g/t Au over 5.1 m from 212.9 m , including:

from , including: 12.43 g/t Au over 2.1 m

Drillhole BLP-2023-026 (at Bonza Sur) intersected 4.53 g/t Au over 8.8 m from 264.7 m , including:

from , including: 7.36 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 264.7 m

from

7.13 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 271.5 m

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to announce additional results from Lundin Gold's 2023 exploration programs. The conversion program has successfully defined zones of high-grade mineralization within the FDN deposit that we expect will continue converting resources to reserves. Results from the near-mine program confirm the continuity and expansion potential of recent discoveries, Bonza Sur and FDNS, and improve our understanding of their mineralization geometry. Nine rigs are currently turning on our conversion and exploration programs and a minimum of 43,000 metres of drilling are planned in 2023. This represents the largest drill program in the district since 2007."

CONVERSION PROGRAM

Lundin Gold has been advancing its conversion program at FDN, with the objective of converting Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. In the past months, conversion drilling has focused on the southern extension of FDN, where high-grade intercepts are associated mainly to vein and/or veinlet zones hosted in volcanic or porphyritic intrusive rocks. Drilling results from the program have significantly increased confidence in the geologic model of the southern extension of the deposit and have revealed a vein type higher grade mineralization within the mineral inferred envelope (Figure 1). The 2023 program is planned to comprise of approximately 7,600 metres of drilling and since January, a total of 4,612 metres across 30 drill holes have been completed. Assay results received to date are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release.

Figure 1: FDN long section showing selected conversion drilling results

NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The near-mine program focuses on exploring sectors located along trend of the FDN deposit and within extensions of its major controlling structures. Initial drill results published in January and May (see news releases published on January 26th and May 4th, 2023) discovered two new mineralized zones to the south of the FDN deposit, FDNS and Bonza Sur. In recent months, results from the near-mine program have confirmed continuity of mineralization at both targets, and have improved our understanding of the geometry of these vein systems (see Figures 1 and 3). In 2023, a total of 12,363 metres across twenty-four holes, from surface and underground, have been completed. The most recent assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some of the reported drill holes.

FDN South (FDNS)

At FDNS, progress was made in delineating this buried epithermal mineralization located immediately south of the current resource envelope of FDN and to the west of the East Fault. Six new drill holes were completed during the quarter and reveal the occurrence of a series of subparallel mineralized veins disposed in the northeastern to southwestern direction, showing similar hydrothermal alteration to that found at FDN. This vein system remains open along strike to the southwest, as well as along the downdip continuity, below the Suarez Basin cover. Importantly, improvements in understanding the veins' geometry has allowed for a redefinition of the drilling program. Drilling at FDNS is ongoing with one rig turning.

Bonza Sur

At Bonza Sur, drilling is enabling expansion of this target located one kilometre south of FDN. Five new drill holes have been completed and results included multiple exciting intersections associated with veins/veinlets of quartz and sulfides (mainly sphalerite and galena), minor chalcedony and manganoan-carbonate. Mineralization has been intercepted for 500 metres along strike from north to south and 300 metres along the downdip and remains open in all directions. Drilling at Bonza Sur is planned to continue to focus on the 1.2 kilometre long soil geochemical anomaly to the south and a systematic follow up will be initiated focused on the higher-grade intercepts returned from this target. Two rigs are currently turning at Bonza Sur (see Figures 2 and 3).

Exploring for new targets

The near-mine exploration program has also discovered new targets of interest through a detailed geological interpretation of exploration data and additional surface work. A drill program was initiated in the second quarter and aims to test the high potential targets near the FDN deposit. Five drill holes, four from underground and one from surface, were completed in the second quarter and intercepted zones of hydrothermal alteration hosted along the downdip extension and to the east of FDN. The program is ongoing with two rigs turning and is currently testing the FDN North and FDN East targets.

Figure 2: Near-mine program showing FDN, targets, conversion and selected results

Figure 3: FDN-Bonza Sur long section (looking East) showing targets and selected results

REGIONAL EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The 2023 regional exploration program continues to advance in the southern region of the Suarez Basin with a total of 2,796 metres completed to date. Targets of interest, such as Quebrada La Negra and Crisbel, located along the Basin's western border have been the primary focus. The 2023 regional drilling program comprises 12,500 metres of drilling and a second rig was recently added to the program to advance exploration at additional targets.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on August 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, which is available at www.lundingold.com or on SEDAR.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: risks related to political and economic instability in Ecuador; risks associated with the Company's community relationships; risks related to estimates of production, cash flows and costs; risks inherent to mining operations; shortages of critical supplies; the cost of non-compliance and compliance costs; control of the Company's largest shareholders; volatility in the price of gold; failure of the Company to maintain its obligations under its debt facilities; risks related to Lundin Gold's compliance with environmental laws and liability for environmental contamination; the lack of availability of infrastructure; the Company's reliance on one mine; security risks to the Company, its assets and its personnel; risks related to illegal mining; exploration and development risks; the impacts of a pandemic virus outbreak; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain, maintain or renew regulatory approvals, permits and licenses; uncertainty with and changes to the tax regime in Ecuador; the reliance of the Company on its information systems and the risk of cyber-attacks on those systems; the imprecision of Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates; deficient or vulnerable title to concessions, easements and surface rights; inherent safety hazards and risk to the health and safety of the Company's employees and contractors; risks related to the Company's workforce and its labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention of key personnel; volatility in the market price of the Company's shares; measures to protect endangered species and critical habitats; social media and reputation; the adequacy of the Company's insurance; risks relating to the declaration of dividends; uncertainty as to reclamation and decommissioning; the ability of Lundin Gold to ensure compliance with anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; the uncertainty regarding risks posed by climate change; limits of disclosure and internal controls; the potential for litigation; and risks due to conflicts of interest.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C23-011 No Significant Results Southern Underground FDN-C23-012 161.4 183.3 21.9 4.46 2.62 Southern Underground FDN-C23-013 No Significant Results Southern Underground FDN-C23-014 11 15 4 5.53 6.23 Southern Underground FDN-C23-015 19 44.9 25.9 4.55 3.99 Southern Underground FDN-C23-015 54.9 67.9 13 14.19 21.09 FDN-C23-016 9 32.3 23.3 10.19 5.95 Southern Underground FDN-C23-016 191.5 213 21.5 7.58 3.78 FDN-C23-017 44.55 55 10.45 5.02 16.48 Southern Underground FDN-C23-018 No Significant Results Southern Underground FDN-C23-019 4.9 11.3 6.4 19.17 9.78 Southern Underground Including 6.7 7.6 0.9 130 48.5 FDN-C23-020 4.2 9 4.8 11.64 8.27 Southern Underground FDN-C23-020 79.5 92.25 12.75 8.53 14.16 FDN-C23-020 115.75 168.8 53.05 3.85 1.84 Including 145.75 168.8 23.05 7.07 2.09 FDN-C23-021 7 22.6 15.6 12.48 9.31 Southern Underground FDN-C23-021 31.7 44.5 12.8 20.08 9.49 FDN-C23-022 0.8 4.5 3.7 13.24 11.32 Southern Underground FDN-C23-022 137.3 146.3 9 6.25 4.84 FDN-C23-023 2 5.6 3.6 23.17 18.32 Southern Underground FDN-C23-023 106.3 110.3 4 6.06 6 FDN-C23-023 175.1 181.1 6 3.96 2 FDN-C23-024 3.5 7.7 4.2 6 18.44 Southern Underground FDN-C23-024 54.1 63 8.9 3.98 2.48 FDN-C23-025 10.2 26.6 16.4 22.95 13.6 Southern Underground Including 10.2 12.1 1.9 77.18 26.84 FDN-C23-025 51.1 58.1 7 13.82 11.56 FDN-C23-026 1.9 9.7 7.8 16.53 12 Southern Underground FDN-C23-027 1.9 17.2 15.3 10.28 10.47 Southern Underground Including 2.9 4.95 2.05 51.93 50.51 FDN-C23-027 105 124 19 4.77 7.64 FDN-C23-027 162.1 172.9 10.8 3.89 2.28 FDN-C23-028 69 104 35 11.33 7.14 Southern Underground Including 87 91 4 76.04 22.48 FDN-C23-029 55.3 87.5 32.2 4.12 15.2 Southern Underground Including 82.7 87.5 4.8 19.19 15.62 FDN-C23-030 51.6 54.4 2.8 153 52.2 Southern Underground



Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the near mine drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDNS-2023-023 No Significant Results FDNS Surface FDNS-2023-024 412.4 419.5 7.1 11.54 16.21 FDNS Surface Including 413.5 414.5 1 76.5 41.4 BLP-2023-025 91.25 116 24.75 1.46 30.78 BLP Surface Including 97.4 99 1.6 5.17 50.68 Including 109.6 111.3 1.7 9.25 81.85 BLP-2023-025 188.9 192.9 4 3.15 134.38 BLP-2023-025 212.9 218 5.1 7.59 25.81 Including 215.9 218 2.1 12.43 29.37 BLP-2023-026 200.7 201.7 1 20.3 16.85 BLP Surface BLP-2023-026 264.7 273.5 8.8 4.53 138.38 Including 264.7 266.7 2 7.36 23.28 Including 271.5 273.5 2 7.13 295.5 FDNS-2023-027 No Significant Results FDNS Surface FDNS-2023-028 380.8 456.75 75.95 2.35 14.14 FDNS Surface Including 437.7 440.75 3.05 7.4 26.12 FDNS-2023-028 478.55 575.85 97.3 2.92 11.45 Including 478.55 491.4 12.85 6.34 13.8 Including 543.8 548.4 4.6 7.64 23.88 BLP-2023-029 29.9 34.9 5 7.9 9.09 BLP Surface Including 31.9 32.9 1 36.8 26.1 FDNS-2023-030 No Significant Results FDNS Surface FDNS-2023-031 No Significant Results FDNS Surface FDNS-2023-032 170.45 197.5 27.05 2.39 13.88 FDNS Surface Including 179.45 185.45 6 4.3 31.21 FDNS-2023-032 274.3 276.3 2 6.45 5.91 FDNS-2023-032 307.2 309.2 2 7.94 5.31 BLP-2023-033 No Significant Results BLP Surface UGE-DD-23-034 No Significant Results FDN-Depth Underground BLP-2023-035 No Significant Results BLP Surface UGE-DD-23-036 No Significant Results FDN-Depth Underground UGE-DD-23-037 No Significant Results FDN-Depth Underground BLP-2023-038 Pending Results BLP Surface FDNS-2023-039 Pending Results FDNS Surface UGE-DD-23-040 Pending Results FDN-Depth Underground FDNNW-2023-041 Pending Results FDN-NW Surface



Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year FDNS-2023-023 FDNS 778174 9581879 1628 70 -75 721.25 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-024 FDNS 778548 9582083 1631 250 -58 592.60 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-025 Bonza Sur 778574 9580793 1514 270 -78 300.15 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-026 Bonza Sur 778454 9581060 1458 90 -80 352.30 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-027 FDNS 778548 9582083 1631 250 -65 597.50 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-028 FDNS 778520 9582319 1630 260 -60 575.85 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-029 Bonza Sur 778550 9580630 1496 90 -44 269.25 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-030 FDNS 778548 9582083 1631 270 -69 598.10 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-031 FDNS 778520 9582319 1630 260 -75 961.70 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-032 FDNS 778445 9581819 1498 245 -60 560.85 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-033 Bonza Sur 778550 9580630 1496 270 -70 317.80 Surface 2023 UGE-DD-23-034 FDN - Depth 778092 9583173 1049 245 -60 241.25 Underground 2023 BLP-2023-035 Bonza Sur 778682 9580448 1578 270 -45 538.80 Surface 2023 UGE-DD-23-036 FDN - Depth 778178 9582889 1078 315 -74 380.50 Underground 2023 UGE-DD-23-037 FDN - Depth 778177 9582888 1078 260 -69 328.25 Underground 2023 BLP-2023-038 Bonza Sur 778550 9580630 1496 90 -70 369.55 Surface 2023 FDNS-2023-039 FDNS 778445 9581819 1498 245 -70 1161.00 Surface 2023 UGE-DD-23-040 FDN - Depth 777989 9583142 1076 92 -48 467.80 Underground 2023 FDNNW-2023-041 FDN - NW 777954 9583789 1397 310 -55 531.40 Surface 2023 FDN-C23-011 FDN - Conversion 778173 9582797 1081 237 -3 211.90 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-012 FDN - Conversion 778173 9582798 1082 274 20 191.00 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-013 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582526 1180 318 8 110.80 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-014 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582526 1182 315 40 61.90 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-015 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582526 1179 315 -41 100.00 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-016 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582525 1180 300 -36 224.90 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-017 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582525 1179 300 -50 100.20 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-018 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582525 1182 295 40 75.90 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-019 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582525 1179 285 -43 221.80 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-020 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582524 1179 270 -46 210.10 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-021 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582524 1181 270 20 71.00 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-022 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1179 255 -58 170.50 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-023 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1179 255 -44 200.90 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-024 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1180 255 -14 110.50 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-025 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1182 255 40 81.30 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-026 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1179 240 -42 230.50 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-027 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1180 239 -28 200.20 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-028 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1180 239 -5 120.35 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-029 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1181 239 20 111.20 Underground 2023 FDN-C23-030 FDN - Conversion 778174 9582523 1182 240 40 100.00 Underground 2023

