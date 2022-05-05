LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

Lundin Gold Inc.

May 05, 2022, 17:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. PDF version.

A total of 192,672,069 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.14% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele

191,149,179

99.69

600,670

0.31

Gillian Davidson

191,620,354

99.93

129,495

0.07

Ian W. Gibbs

161,671,723

84.31

30,078,126

15.69

Chantal Gosselin

191,182,979

99.70

566,870

0.30

Ashley Heppenstall

163,745,368

85.40

28,004,481

14.60

Ron F. Hochstein

188,864,838

98.50

2,885,011

1.50

Craig Jones

189,804,876

98.99

1,944,973

1.01

Jack Lundin

186,282,607

97.15

5,467,242

2.85

Bob Thiele

189,804,269

98.99

1,945,580

1.01





Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

192,634,691

99.98

37,378

0.02






Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive Compensation

191,188,311

99.71

561,538

0.29

Approval of the Company's amended and restated equity compensation plan and the unallocated entitlements thereunder

190,929,783

99.57

820,066

0.43

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Lukas Lundin and Mr. Paul McRae upon their retirements for their contributions to Lundin Gold's Board. The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Jack Lundin to the Board and to announce that Mr. Jack Lundin has been appointed as the Chair of Board and as a member of the Technical Committee of the Board.

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. 

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

For further information: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, [email protected]

