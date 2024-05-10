LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in a hybrid format. PDF Version

A total of 215,662,066 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 90.3% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

% For % Against Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele 99.94 0.06 Gillian Davidson 98.94 1.06 Ian W. Gibbs 84.51 15.49 Melissa Harmon 98.77 1.23 Ashley Heppenstall 96.12 3.88 Ron Hochstein 98.66 1.34 Scott Langley 97.78 2.22 Jack Lundin 96.69 3.31 Angelina Mehta 99.95 0.05





Appointment of Auditors % For % Withhold PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.97 0.03







% For % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to

Executive Compensation 98.59 1.41

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

For further information: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, [email protected]