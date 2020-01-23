LumiThera Adds Daniel Bertholet to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular disorders and diseases, today announced it has added Daniel Bertholet to the Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to have Daniel Bertholet join our Board of Directors," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO. "Daniel brings a wealth of experience in the financing area and his European focus is advantageous as we build our business in Europe."

Mr. Bertholet is the founder of 4see Ventures, a boutique investment firm advising family offices and private investors in their venture capital investments. Previously, Mr. Bertholet was with Endeavour Vision where he invested in MedTech and life sciences companies in Europe and the USA. He was instrumental in crafting the investment strategy of the MedTech Growth fund which reached €250m in 2014. Mr. Bertholet served for many years on the MedTech Task force of the European Venture Capital Association (EVCA) and spoke at numerous MedTech and investing conferences. Prior to that, he worked as CFO of a security start-up, and then transitioned to a career in venture capital in Geneva, first as an analyst at Vision Capital and then as an investment Manager at Genevest. Mr. Bertholet studied in Geneva, Switzerland and at the School of International Service of the American University in Washington DC, and then moved to Paris to study at Science Po for his MBA.

"I am very excited to join the LumiThera Board of Directors," stated Daniel Bertholet, Managing Partner, 4See Ventures. "LumiThera's PBM platform is very promising for several degenerative diseases of the eye, such as dry Age-related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy. These markets are rapidly growing, and patients have limited options. The Valeda® Light Delivery System has the potential to deliver an effective disruptive therapy for these market segments."

About LumiThera Inc.

LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of PBM for treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The company has developed the office based Valeda Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists for medical treatment.

The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Economic Area only. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

