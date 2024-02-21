Lumitex Debuts Groundbreaking Medical Device Light Experience at MD&M West 2024

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lumitex, a global leader in innovative lighting solutions for the healthcare industry, recently exhibited at the MD&M West conference in Anaheim, Calif. held February 6-8, 2024. Lumitex utilized an interactive booth experience to showcase the latest medical lighting solutions and real-world applications that are impacting treatment outcomes today. The booth attracted a staggering attendance, with many visitors eager to experience the light room.

The Medical Device Light Experience gave MD&M West attendees the chance to experience Lumitex's lighting solutions, assessing their tactile feel, optimal lighting placement and durability. Guests were able to manipulate illuminators inside a demo spine to see for themselves how Lumitex's cool, shadowless lighting can be integrated with any surgical retractor system for spine surgeries.

Guests could also explore the backlighting features applicable to membrane switch applications, experiencing the enhanced tactile feedback firsthand. These thin, flexible, low-profile designs provide the flexibility to backlight complex medical devices. The panels can bend up to a full circle, can be etched and can accommodate various patterns.

Matt Valego, Lumitex's Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering user-friendly medical lighting solutions that enhance the healthcare landscape and increase patient safety, setting new standards in the treatment or prevention of specific medical conditions.

"This all started in our product showcase room, where we have the advantage of showing our technologies in an environment similar to a real healthcare setting. All of our devices are better seen in the dark, and our goal was not just to showcase, but to immerse our customers in an experience where they could touch, feel, and manipulate the technologies that define Lumitex," said Valego.

Joe Dombrowski, Vice President of Engineering at Lumitex, added, "Our dedication to engineering excellence is really about designing solutions that empower our customers. The Medical Device Light Experience is an example of our commitment to engineering technologies that redefine possibilities in healthcare. Seeing for yourself the enhanced tactile feel, the ability to bend and manipulate light, and the highly customizable fiber optics, we believe is so important when discussing the needs of a medical device and how light can be applied. We're here to equip our customers with everything they need to navigate medical lighting with confidence and precision."

Lumitex recently released the State of Medical Lighting report, which further examines how lighting affects all aspects of our lives and plays a critical role in healthcare settings, including aesthetics, hospital room lighting, procedure lighting, phototherapy and surgical lighting. The report covers the importance of medical lighting and its impact on patient outcomes, as well as the importance of creating a calming and welcoming atmosphere for patients and visitors using warm and soft lighting.

Lumitex plans to bring the Medical Device Light Experience to future trade shows in 2024, including the North American Spine Society (NASS) September 25-28 in Chicago and The MedTech Conference in Toronto, Canada October 15-17,2024.

Learn more about Lumitex innovative lighting solutions: www.lumitex.com

About Lumitex

Lumitex is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions tailored to the healthcare industry. With a mission to enhance patient care and optimize healthcare environments, Lumitex specializes in cutting-edge lighting technologies designed to meet the unique needs of medical device manufacturers, clinicians and patients.

