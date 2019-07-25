Luminosity Gaming takes over Yonge & Dundas Square for Luminosity Fortnite World Cup Block Party

Meet and greets with Luminosity Players like SypherPK, Destroy, Gunfly, and more

Fortnite drop-in tournaments, for all fans to take part in

A new, exclusive, and limited-edition Luminosity merchandise pop-up shop

In just over two years, Fortnite has become one of the most played games on the planet. Since its launch in 2017, millions of players have downloaded and played the game, with a staggering 250 million Fortnite players in total. During the Fortnite World Cup, a $30,000,000 prize pool will be up for grabs. Each player that has qualified will be guaranteed at least $50,000 while the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion will receive a whopping $3 million.

The Block Party comes on the heels of Luminosity's ground breaking event activation at Bud Light Dreams Music Festival, on June 28th and 29th, which saw Luminosity partnering with experiential technology company BIG Digital to engage with music fans through an innovative first-of-its-kind interactive gaming activation and experience. Luminosity will also be engaging with fans at the upcoming VELD Music Festival at Downsview Park in Toronto on August 3rd and 4th, 2019.

ABOUT LUMINOSITY GAMING:

Luminosity Gaming (LG) is a North American professional esports organization. Founded in 2015, in Canada by Steve Maida with the goal of enabling aspiring competitive gamers to ultimately create sustainable careers, the company now hosts some of the best professional gamers in the World. Luminosity has teams and championships in game titles such as Fortnite, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, PUBG, Halo, Madden and more. Luminosity scouts and hires players and teams who compete on the company's behalf in tournaments online and in arenas around the world for prize money. Through those efforts, Luminosity has grown to be one of the largest and most successful esports organizations not only in North America, but the World.

