Luminosity Gaming Expands Into Additional esport ― Rainbow Six Siege ― with Signing of First-Place Team

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Luminosity Gaming, one of the largest and most successful esports organizations in North America, has officially entered the popular FPS game title Rainbow Six Siege. The organization has signed "92 Dream Team," the current first-place team in the North American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League.

Rainbow Six Pro League is the most prestigious R6S competition in the world, featuring the best teams from North America, South America, Europe and APAC competing in their respective regions. Competing among teams like FaZe Clan, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid and more, the 92 Dream Team, now competing for Luminosity Gaming, sits in first place in the North American division as of the writing of this release.

The team consists of Muteeb "Pixel" Chaduary, Tom "Tomas" Kaka, Richie "Rexen" Coronado, Kian "Hyena" Mozayani and Coal "awD" Phillips and is coached by ViiRus.



"We've been very impressed by the development of the R6S Pro League," said Steve Maida, President of Luminosity Gaming. "Not only with the viewership, but with the approach Ubisoft has taken to creating a healthy and stable esport. The ecosystem is one that supports healthy growth for players and organizations alike. We couldn't have asked for a better team with which to enter the scene. 92 Dream Team are an amazing group of young men who have been able to achieve success while previously balancing day jobs and a lack of resources. We're excited to watch them soar under the Luminosity banner."

The entry into Rainbow Six Siege comes weeks after two game-changing moves from Luminosity Gaming:



The Official LG Fortnite House, a content hub and house in Florida featuring four of the most popular and innovative creators in gaming, launched on June 16, 2019 . Formula, Kiwiz, Nicks, and Randumb joined an already stacked roster of Luminosity creators, bringing with them more than 900,000 Twitter followers, 7 million YouTube subscribers, and close to 1 billion total video views. With their addition, the Luminosity online fanbase increases from approximately 50 million to approximately 58 million total followers. Since their addition, the Luminosity YouTube channel has seen record-setting growth, gaining more than 150,000 new subscribers in less than 72 hours.





On May 31, 2019 , Luminosity Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming announced their proposed merger. The merger and partnership includes seven esports teams in various gaming titles, 40 esports/gaming influencers, 80+ gaming media websites and 900+ YouTube and Twitch channels to create a globally leading organization that will produce the best and most engaging experiences for a massive audience of approximately 200 million.

ABOUT LUMINOSITY GAMING:

Luminosity Gaming (LG) is a North American professional esports organization. It was founded in Canada in 2015 by Steve Maida with the goal of enabling aspiring competitive gamers to ultimately create sustainable careers. The company now hosts some of the best professional gamers in the world. Luminosity has teams and championships in game titles such as Fortnite, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Smite, Madden and more. Luminosity scouts and hires players and teams who compete on the company's behalf in tournaments online and in arenas around the world for prize money. Through those efforts, Luminosity has grown to be one of the largest and most successful esports organizations not only in North America but in the world.

