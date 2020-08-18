Luminex Announces Graduation to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symbol LUMIF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, under the symbol LUMIF. Luminex's common shares will continue to trade on its primary exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LR.

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director commented: "This is an important step for raising the profile and liquidity of the Company outside of Canada. We look forward to welcoming new American investors as we advance our large-scale Condor gold project in Ecuador and hope for drilling success with Anglo American and BHP, our world class copper partners."

The OTCQX Best Market provides added service, value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade LUMIF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with relevant U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have an introduction from a professional third-party sponsor.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director

SOURCE Luminex Resources Corp.

For further information: Scott Hicks, [email protected], T: +1 604 646 1899