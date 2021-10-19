Lumiera's new first of its kind pain relief cream, Awaye™, activates the body's cannabinoid type 2 receptors to decrease pain and inflammation.

"It is estimated that one in five Canadians live with chronic pain," said Carlos Ponce, Chief Executive Officer, Lumiera Health Innovation. "But despite the number of pain relief products on the market, pain sufferers are generally dissatisfied with existing options and continue to search for effective solutions. In some cases, this can lead to the use of stronger, addictive medications. We know that pain changes people. Our goal was to develop something that not only meets a need for a novel pain relief solution, but one backed by science, that is easily accessible to sufferers and that is safe, non-addictive and effective. We are proud to say that Awaye™ is the only topical pain relief product available over-the-counter, that uses phytocannabinoids, without the use of cannabis, to reduce pain and inflammation," said Ponce.

Awaye's™ novel formulation combines two agents with complementary mechanisms of action: capsaicin derived from the cayenne pepper, and β-caryophyllene. Capsaicin activates the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 channel, (TRPV1) a receptor involved in pain transmission.

β-caryophyllene is a natural terpene found in many essential oils including clove oil made from the stems and flowers of Syzygium aromaticum, as well as in rosemary and hops. It activates the receptors in the body's endo-cannabinoid system (ECS), a natural pain and anti-inflammation defense system that helps deal with pain, among other vital functions. β-caryophyllene specifically activates the cannabinoid type 2 (CB2) receptors to help decrease pain and inflammation.

"Pain is a common problem, affecting all age groups and demographics. There are a significant number of Canadians who are living with moderate to severe pain that interferes with their daily routine and regular activities. They suffer from a variety of ailments and conditions including sciatica, low back pain, neck pain, and sporting injuries. And, in fact, for many pain sufferers, it can be challenging to find an effective product to control pain so they can function day-to-day," said Dr. Maher Obeid, a leading Chiropractor and Pain Management Practitioner.

"Awaye™ is safe, odour-free, non-addictive, and provides huge relief from acute and chronic pain. Offering my patients a new pain relief option that complements the existing pain treatments, therapies and cutting-edge care looks promising. It works well on pain areas, and the result is the fast and effective relief of pain," said Dr. Obeid.

"Keeping Canadians healthy, physically active and able to enjoy sports, exercise and activities of daily living pain free is a tall order," said Mr. Ponce. "This has been especially difficult over the past 18 months and exacerbated by a lack of physical activity and emotional stress that has been experienced. I am confident that pain sufferers and healthcare professionals will welcome a new option to manage pain as Canadians get back into their routines or create new ones."

Awaye™ is available online at awaye.ca and amazon.ca, and soon over-the-counter in select natural health store channels.

About Lumiera Health Innovation

Lumiera Health Innovation (a division of Lumiera Health Inc.) is a Canadian-based natural health product company whose goal is to help improve people's lives by delivering innovative health products inspired by nature. As a pioneer in the health and pain management, the Lumiera brand is rooted in its core values of science, nature, and compassion.

Passionate about making people feel better, Lumiera delivers clinically proven solutions that work with the body's own systems. The name Lumiera signifies progress and discovery and pays tribute to Professor Lumir Hanus, a recognized pioneer in understanding the body's own endo-cannabinoid system and how it can be used to address unmet medical needs. For further information visit Lumiera at https://www.lumiera.ca

