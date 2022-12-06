Lumiera Health Inc. - Corporate Update - Proposed Debt Settlement Agreement

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the " Company " or "Lumiera"). Further to the Company November 18, 2022 press release, the company wishes to advise that it has not been able to meet its obligations under the Debt Settlement Agreement.

Consequently, the Debt Settlement Agreement has expired. Furthermore, the Company wishes to advise that it has received a Notice of Default and Demand for Payment from the Security Agent on behalf of the Holders of Senior Secured Collateralized Notes.

Communications between the Company and the Security Agent continue. Further details will be provided when available.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2021, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Related Links: www.lumiera.ca

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Simon Castonguay, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 514-880-7772, [email protected]