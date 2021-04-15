Lumiera Health begins sales of Awaye™ pain relief cream and launches direct-to-consumer e-Commerce platform

MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the launch of Awaye™ pain relief cream for the Canadian market. Awaye™ provides a new generation of relief from acute and chronic pain by exploiting the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the body's built in pain and inflammation defense system. Awaye™ is a unique Health Canada approved topical cream that provides relief from pain through complimentary mechanisms of action not found in any other product currently available on the market.

Along with this new product line, the Company also wishes to announce that, as part of its commitment to invest in its digital platforms, it is launching a new e-commerce website to support the sale of Awaye™. The Brand will also be launched in select pharmacies across Quebec before expanding to other markets.

"This important milestone clearly demonstrates Lumiera's capacity to bring innovative health products from concept to market and shows our commitment to making e-commerce an important part of our revenue stream. We are excited to see this launch as a continuation of our plan to expand our portfolio and grow revenue through both offline and online sales channels," says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera.

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare industry. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera is also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system.

