LumenVox Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Highly Accurate Voice-Enabled Software with its AI-Powered Speech Recognition and Authentication

"LumenVox stands out as a premier provider of a large set of emerging and maturing technology that others in the market adopt for product development and performance. The company also uses these core technologies in its products and packaged solutions for the market," said Nancy Jamison, industry director of digital transformation practice at Frost & Sullivan. "One of the keys to Lumenvox's success is the broadening of its core portfolio while pivoting to be a more product-focused company. This has doubled LumenVox's reach and allows the company to market core technologies embedded in a variety of provider platforms or be sold as white-labeled solutions."

Advances in speech technologies are driving the adoption of conversational AI solutions, and LumenVox has become one of the most reliable providers in the speech technology industry. The company is constantly innovating and developing cutting-edge functionalities that address key market trends, making modern communication technologies more efficient and accessible.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our dedication to creating excellent customer experiences," said Edward Miller, Founder & CEO at LumenVox. "Our industry-leading speech recognition and voice enabling software helps companies deliver accurate, efficient, and scalable voice experiences to a diverse base of users. We are committed to continuing to create more personalized and seamless interactions for customers through modern voice technology."

By delivering a highly flexible suite of speech and authentication software, LumenVox helps companies around the world maximize productivity with tools that boost efficiency, automate tasks, and enhance the overall performance of voice applications. In addition, its vision, strong client relationships, and superior customer service differentiate LumenVox from its competitors.

"Simplicity is the hallmark of a LumenVox customer engagement. From fitting technology into an existing environment to extremely flexible pricing and consumption models, LumenVox is an easy company to work with," noted Jamison. "The company continues to innovate across its core components and develops new functionalities that address key trends in the industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Download the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award - The North American Contact Center Industry here.

About LumenVox

LumenVox is a leading provider of carrier-grade speech and voice recognition software for organizations around the world. Its technologies make the customer experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with applications and systems. Every day, millions of users and thousands of businesses experience LumenVox within proven speech applications. For more information, please visit www.lumenvox.com.

