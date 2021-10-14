LUG Sports announces partnership with Bounce to become the Official Event Hosting tool for college students across 50+ campuses in Canada and the U.S.
Oct 14, 2021, 13:22 ET
- LUG Sports has partnered with Bounce to become the Official tool for all LUG events, All Star Games, and Awards Banquets in all 50+ LUG chapters in Canada and the U.S.
- Bounce helps event organizers make it easy to stay organized, get the word out, collect payments, and manage events and event attendees.
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Whether it's on or off the ice, field, court, or console, at LUG Sports, we're constantly looking for new and unique ways to bring people together. That's why we are proud to announce our exclusive partnership with Bounce to become the official Event Hosting tool for LUG and affiliated events. The Bounce team makes it easy to get the word out about your event, collect payments and manage attendees so that you can focus on what matters most...having an amazing time, every time.
Sean Monteiro, CEO of Bounce says, "having been a former LUG Sports player myself, I understood the deep roots that LUG has in the fabric of college life. I knew that LUG would be the right strategic partner to help push Bounce to new groups and cities across North America."
The new partnership will help LUG players to create, manage, and execute on events in a seamless way. "At LUG, we organize and plan tons of events like Banquets and Awards Nights so having an easy to use app that streamlines the event execution process will make organizing events simpler to do" remarks Anthony Chui, Growth Manager at LUG.
The LUG Hockey season is now open for registration. Spaces are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.
ABOUT BOUNCE
Bounce is the easiest way to get together and make memories with your friends. You can host and attend the hottest events on and off campus while staying even with your friends by sending and requesting money in just 3 clicks!
For more - https://www.bouncelife.com/
ABOUT LUG SPORTS GROUP INC.
LUG Sports is an operator of co-ed, college sports leagues in Canada and the U.S. Over 10,000 players choose LUG ice hockey, softball, round net (Spikeball), eSports, flag football and golf leagues while attending college/university each year.
SOURCE LUG Sports
For further information: [email protected]
Share this article