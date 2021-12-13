Lufa Farms : one year of fighting food insecurity with fresh weekly baskets

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lufa Farms is proud to announce that over the past year, their Direct Giving program has successfully enabled 512 individuals experiencing food insecurity to have immediate access to fresh, local, responsible produce on a weekly basis. So far, they have raised over $250,000 and delivered over 4000 baskets.

The Direct Giving Program was launched on Christmas Eve 2020 with the goal of tackling food insecurity in communities throughout Montreal, by delivering weekly baskets that include vegetables from their rooftop greenhouses as well as a large variety of local products from their partners. Each family participating in the program receives $25 a week per family member to spend on the Marketplace, plus a 50% discount on all fruits and vegetables.

Seven partner organizations

To select the families and individuals participating in the program, they partnered with local nonprofits including Benedict Labre House located in Saint-Henri, Les Fourchettes de l'Espoir in Montréal Nord, and Native Women's Shelter of Montreal in the downtown area, Women on the Rise in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Chic Resto Pop in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Native Montreal in Little Burgundy, and West Island Mission in the West Island.

The Direct Giving program is funded by generous donations from customers who contribute either by pledging a one time sum of their choosing, setting up a weekly donation, or by giving a portion or the entirety of their accumulated loyalty program credits to the community pool. Donors can then track their contribution's impact in real time on Lufa Farms' dedicated website page . Given that there is no overhead or operational cost, Lufa Farms is able to donate 100% of all funds.

Testimonials

"I optimally want to feed a variety of fresh fruits to my kids. It is not that easily affordable, especially for a single mom like me. Lufa baskets have helped me feed my kids healthy food by large. I am an immensely grateful mom!" -A.S.

"Lufa farms has been a lifesaver these last couple of months. I haven't been working regular hours because of the back injury. We've tried a couple of the ready-made meals, because I can't stand to cook for more than five minutes or so and being able to just pop something into the oven has really helped!" -T.

LUFA FARMS

Lufa Farms' mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers, to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace. For more information about Lufa Farms, please visit their website .

