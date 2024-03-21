LUCKY BREAK PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES IMPACT, A NEW DEI DIVISION SUPPORTING A GROWING ROSTER OF LGBTQIA+ FOR-PROFIT AND NONPROFIT PARTNERS

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lucky Break Public Relations (LBPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations firm headquartered in Los Angeles, unveils its new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practice, Impact. The practice group is an extension of the agency's robust offerings and provides its growing roster of for-profit and nonprofit LGBTQ+ partners a comprehensive level of support across various initiatives, at both local and national levels. LBPR's extensive DEI client roster includes GLSEN, equalpride, the National LGBTQ Task Force, JJLA, OUTLOUD Music Festival and WeHo Pride, Capital Pride Alliance, H4M, InterPride, and Love Inc. magazine.

Informed by decades of experience, LBPR has provided counsel through the most crucial and critical times for its clients. The practice is led by Founder and Principal Mike Stommel and Vice President of Communications, Mark Umbach, whose combined backgrounds provide a unique and thoughtful perspective to the ever-changing media landscape.

Founder Mike Stommel shares, "Impact is made up of a team of diverse communication specialists who reflect the communities we serve. We are able to provide clients with best-in-class marketing communications consulting that truly resonates with the LGBTQ+ audience, capturing share of voice authentically and fueling growth. A key focus for Impact will be to help clients successfully navigate an increasingly polarized consumer marketplace while remaining committed to DEI initiatives."

"Now, more than ever, Lucky Break recognizes the need to amplify the voices of underserved and undervalued communities," noted practice lead Mark Umbach. "We know that diversity and visibility brings power to an organization and fosters change. Through Impact, Lucky Break will help our partners grow and build that voice and power."

Recently, Lucky Break PR received the PRSA PRism Award, a premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations, for the agency's efforts representing the 2023 OUTLOUD Music Festival produced by JJLA, increasing visibility for queer music artists.

From commenting on how federal policy changes are affecting the daily lives of our communities or launching new and accessible web portals to providing rapid-response media relations support, the agency is deeply ingrained in all aspects of its clients' communications strategies. With smart and creative approaches, LBPR provides an indispensable resource of services to its valued partners backed by decades of experience navigating the non-profit and LGBTQ+ media space.

For those looking to learn more about Lucky Break PR's services, please reach out to Mike Stommel at [email protected].

About Lucky Break PR

Founded in 2010, Lucky Break Public Relations is a minority owned and operated public relations, strategic marketing and digital media firm representing clients in entertainment, live events, non-profit, sports marketing, hospitality, consumer product goods, architecture and design, health and wellness, and diversity marketing. Lucky Break is a globally recognized and award-winning communications firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Washington, D.C., Austin, and New York.

SOURCE LUCKY BREAK PR

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Lucky Break PR, Mark Umbach, [email protected]; Briana Velasco, [email protected]