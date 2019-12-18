Lucio Di Clemente Joins Spark Power Corp Board of Directors

Di Clemente, a practitioner and advocate for effective corporate governance brings thirty years' experience leading and serving on public company, private company, and not-for-profit boards of directors. He currently serves as Director and as the Audit Committee Chair for Chemtrade Logistics (CHE.UN) and as a Corporate Director of Fer-Pal Infrastructure. In addition, Di Clemente serves as an Executive Mentor with CEO Global Network, coaching and mentoring highly successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives who lead organizations with aggregate revenue of approximately $5B and employing over 10,000 people. Di Clemente also becomes a member of the Audit Committee of Spark Power.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lucio to the Spark Power board, and in his additional role as a member of the Audit Committee", said Larry Taylor, Board Chairman, Spark Power Corp. "Lucio joins Spark Power at an exciting time where we continue to drive toward our vision to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™, scaling to a $1B North American wide organization in the coming years. The addition of Lucio complements and enhances the experience and skillset held by our current board of directors and I am confident that he will provide valuable leadership as we continue to execute on our strategy of driving profitable, operational, and corporate development initiatives that bring value and continued confidence to our financial stakeholders."

Di Clemente's prior career includes experience leading iconic Canadian companies as an executive (West 49 Inc., Mattamy Homes Ltd., Brewers Retail Inc., MDS Inc., The Second Cup Ltd., and Thrifty Canada Ltd.), as a corporate director (West 49 Inc., St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation, and Granby Industries Income Fund), and as a business advisor (Vengrowth Private Equity).

"As an experienced business leader, corporate director, and business advisor, Lucio brings a wealth of operational excellence and experience with financial transactions—having been instrumental in closing deals with an aggregate value of over $3B over the course of his career," said Andrew Clark, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Spark Power Corp. "Lucio's passion and dedication for integrating acquisitions, increasing revenues, and aligning a company's vision and culture for long-term maximum success makes him the perfect candidate for this role here at Spark Power and we are very honored by his decision to work with us," added Jason Sparaga, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Spark Power Corp.

Spark Power's other independent directors consist of Larry Taylor, President, Taylor Made Solutions; Hon. Howard I Wetston, Q.C, Senator; Daniel Peloquin, CEO and Managing Partner of Daniel Peloquin Consulting; Joe Quarin, President and CEO of Q5 Capital Inc.; and Sharon Ranson, President, The Ranson Group Inc.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

