Lucid and SiriusXM Canada to introduce SiriusXM across full vehicle lineup

All new and existing Canadian Lucid owners will get access to SiriusXM's comprehensive audio entertainment offering, along with a 3-month trial subscription

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) announced today that SiriusXM's audio streaming entertainment experience is now available to all new and existing Canadian Lucid owners.

Lucid Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Across Canada, SiriusXM is available in the award-winning Lucid Air, the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market*. SiriusXM access will be available as an optional subscription on the entire Lucid Air vehicle lineup, including Lucid Sapphire, Grand Touring, Touring and Pure. In addition, all Lucid Air owners will receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM.

"We are very proud to partner with Lucid and to bring our premium audio entertainment offering to Lucid's extraordinary lineup of vehicles," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM is the perfect complement to the Lucid luxury driving experience, providing an unrivaled in-vehicle audio experience. We know Lucid drivers will appreciate our unique combination of music, entertainment, sports and more, along with helpful features that make it easier to find the programming they love from across our wide-ranging content lineup."

"We're thrilled to offer Lucid customers the incredible breadth and depth of SiriusXM's audio programming with expertly curated music, entertainment and sports, personalized to fit the vibe of any length road trip," said Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital. "All new and existing Lucid Air owners now have access to a three-month trial of SiriusXM as a standard feature, making their audio experience even better."

Designed as a true software-defined vehicle, Lucid Air was engineered from the start to get better over time with future-ready hardware so new features can easily be added. The addition of SiriusXM is just the latest example of how over-the-air software updates enable Lucid Air customers to enhance their experience and meet their needs long after they take delivery.

SiriusXM's music channels are expertly curated, ad-free, and deliver an exceptionally wide array of audio choices for listeners. Covering every genre across many decades, channels feature popular tracks and deep cuts from popular artists, as well as introduce listeners to new and emerging musicians and bands. Artist-branded channels from Hall of Fame and iconic talent feature original content that can't be heard anywhere else. SiriusXM's concept-based channels such as Road Trip Radio and Yacht Rock Radio, or its many activity and mood-based channels, are designed to deliver a more personalized music experience that fits the moment.

Lucid owners enjoying their trial and Lucid owners already subscribing to SiriusXM will also have access to SiriusXM's Pandora Stations feature. Pandora Stations enable drivers to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want, drawing content from SiriusXM's vast music library. This feature gives the user the ability to create their own ad-free music channels based on their favourite artists, and then customize those channels to play even more of what they want to hear. For more information on Pandora Stations, visit www.siriusxm.ca/pandora.

SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio; news from around the country and the world from many sources and political perspectives; the scoop on the latest from the world of entertainment; hours of stand-up by the funniest comics; and more.

SiriusXM will also deliver personalized recommendations to users based on their listening history so they can easily find the programming that they like best from across SiriusXM's many channels. Lucid owners can learn more about getting access to SiriusXM and all that it offers by visiting www.siriusxm.ca/lucid.

* EPA est. range ratings when equipped with 19" wheels: 516 Grand Touring/425 Touring/410 Pure AWD. Manufacturer's projected range for Pure RWD equipped with 19" wheels is 410 miles; EPA est. range is 419. EPA est. range for Sapphire is 427. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary. Charge speed rates when connected to 350 kW DC fast charger and equipped with 19" wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment and charging conditions.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Air and access to SiriusXM's channels, features and content, the availability and length of the trial, Lucid's software, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: [email protected], [email protected]