LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Lucero Energy Corp. ("Lucero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOU) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce the release of the Company's inaugural sustainability report (the "Sustainability Report"). Lucero's Sustainability Report highlights achievements and performance metrics for the 2022, 2021 and 2020 calendar years and is designed to provide stakeholders with progress on key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices, including insights into how those factors integrate across Lucero's business and operating strategy.

Lucero's Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website, and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.lucerocorp.com/sustainability/

Lucero is proud to profile the Company's strong year-over-year environmental performance in 2022, which includes a 64% reduction in Scope 1 emissions intensity and a 57% reduction in methane emissions intensity, all while recording zero recordable incidents. These metrics reaffirm the Company's commitment to strong environmental stewardship, the safe and efficient development of Lucero's North Dakota Bakken assets and serving as a meaningful contributor to local economies. Going forward, Lucero will strive for continuous improvement in the Company's performance and ESG reporting practices to ensure optimal transparency for stakeholders.

