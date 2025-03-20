LTP expands in Europe, acquires Spanish crypto firm Turing Capital Brokerage

MADRID, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- LTP, a leading institutional prime brokerage specializing in digital asset markets, today announced the full acquisition of Turing Capital Brokerage ('TCB'), a Spanish brokerage firm licensed by the Bank of Spain to operate as a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licensed entity, which provides a regulatory framework for crypto-assets, issuers, and service providers across the European Union.

TCB is a subsidiary of Turing Capital, a digital assets investment firm founded by serial entrepreneurs and long-time crypto investors Jorge Schnura and Javier Garay. They, along with Leopoldo Moreno de la Cova Ybarra, founded TCB.

This strategic acquisition enables LTP to expand its presence to the European market while offering fully compliant digital asset brokerage services under the MiCA framework. With TCB's established regulatory standing and deep understanding of the European digital asset ecosystem, LTP aims to expand its service offerings, providing institutional clients with seamless, regulated access to crypto markets.

For TCB, now renamed as Liquidity Technology S.L ("LTP Spain"), the acquisition presents an opportunity to leverage LTP's advanced technology infrastructure, deep liquidity network, and global client base. The collaboration will allow LTP Spain to scale its operations, improve execution efficiency, and broaden its service capabilities to institutional clients across Europe and beyond.

As part of the acquisition, Leopoldo Moreno de la Cova Ybarra, will assume the role of Head of LTP Spain. His leadership and deep knowledge of the European digital asset market will be instrumental in driving LTP Spain's expansion in the region. Jorge Schnura will continue to advise LTP Spain.

The partnership seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, fostering innovation while ensuring compliance with the latest European regulatory standards. By integrating LTP Spain's local expertise with LTP's global infrastructure, the two firms aim to create a more secure, transparent, and efficient trading environment for institutional investors.

"This acquisition marks a significant step in our mission to provide regulated, institutional-grade digital asset services on a global scale. With LTP Spain's MiCA-compliant adaptability and deep-rooted expertise in the European market, we are poised to deliver unparalleled access and liquidity to our institutional clients", said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP.

The acquisition underscores LTP's commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation in the evolving digital asset landscape, reinforcing its position as a trusted prime brokerage partner for institutions navigating the complexities of digital finance.

