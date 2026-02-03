LSL PHARMA GROUP GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (The "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 960,000 stock options ("Options") to its non-executive directors and to certain executives and employees, as part of their compensation. The Options have an exercise price of CAD $0.52 per share and are exercisable for a period of ten-(10) years from the date of grant. Options granted to non-executive directors vest immediately as of the date of grant while Options to executives and employees vest over three (3) years. The Options were granted in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

All of the Options (and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise or settlement thereof) will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities law.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Du-Var Laboratory Inc. and Juno OTC Inc. For more information, please visit our website at at www.groupelslpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Corporation's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Corporation or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

