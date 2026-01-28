LSL PHARMA GROUP SUCCESSFULLY OBTAINED U.S. FDA CERTIFICATION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF OPHTHALMIC OINTMENTS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Approval enables access to the U.S. market and supports future growth opportunities

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (The "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has secured certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ophthalmic ointment manufacturing activities.

The ophthalmic product Avaclyrâ, manufactured by LSL Pharma's subsidiary, Steri-Med Pharma Inc. ("Steri-Med"), and to be marketed by U.S.-based Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC, has received FDA approval for commercialization in the United States. The certification of the Steri-Med's manufacturing site allows LSL Pharma to manufacture and potentially commercialize additional ophthalmic ointment products for commercialization in the U.S. market.

The certification follows a successful FDA inspection of Steri-Med's facility, confirming full compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The Company believes this regulatory milestone significantly strengthens its competitive positioning, enhances future revenue diversification, and establishes a clear pathway for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.

"Obtaining FDA certification is a major achievement for LSL Pharma and a strong validation of the quality of our operations, manufacturing expertise, and our team's commitment to the highest regulatory standards", said François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma. "This approval provides us with direct access to the U.S. market which offers strong long-term fundamentals, and positions the Company to pursue future growth through new partnerships and contract manufacturing opportunities in the United States.", Mr. Roberge added.

With this FDA certification, LSL Pharma is well positioned to leverage its upcoming plan to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity to support U.S. market demand for specialized ophthalmic product development and manufacturing projects.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The companies that are part of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Du-Var Laboratory Inc. and Juno OTC Inc. For more information, please visit our website at at www.groupelslpharma.com.

