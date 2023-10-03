LQWD Technologies To Attend Pacific Bitcoin Conference 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LQWD Technologies (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) a front-runner in Bitcoin Lightning Network solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the Pacific Bitcoin Conference 2023. This premier event is scheduled to take place in the Santa Monica, CA, on October 5-6.

Representing LQWD Technologies at the conference will be CEO Shone Anstey, who will be hosting a dedicated booth.

The Pacific Bitcoin Conference serves as a nexus for knowledge exchange and networking in the realm of Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

Those interested in attending can find more information and purchase tickets on the official event website. To arrange a meeting with the LQWD Technologies team, please reach out to [email protected].

Website: www.lqwdtech.com

Twitter: @LQWDTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LQWD Technologies Corp.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Director, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: [email protected]