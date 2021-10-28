LQwD Closes C$8 Million Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) ("LQwD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of C$7,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including PI Financial Corp. (together, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters also exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 3,000,000 Units for additional gross proceeds of C$1,050,000. Including the proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds of the Offering are C$8,050,000 with an aggregate of 23,000,000 Units issued.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share until October 28, 2023, at an exercise price of C$0.50.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to acquire Bitcoin and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In consideration for their services, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of Units sold to purchasers designated by the Company, for which a cash fee of 3.5% was paid, and issued an aggregate of 1,528,765 compensation Warrants and 214,285 Common Shares as partial payment of a corporate finance fee. Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering by purchasing a total of 413,500 Units. Accordingly, the Offering constituted to that extent a "related party transaction" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

