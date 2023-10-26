LQWD Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") announces that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders on October 25, 2023, and all resolutions were passed.

A total of 2,511,756 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 21.65% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Fixing the Number of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5) with 99.99% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following five (5) directors to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Shone Anstey 2,385,720 99.91 2,085 0.09 Alex Guidi 2,386,358 99.94 1,447 0.06 Kim Evans 2,387,460 99.99 345 0.01 Giuseppe (Pino) Perone 2,385,822 99.92 1,983 0.08 Ashley Garnot 2,387,458 99.99 347 0.01

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.99% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.94% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About LQWD Technologies

LQWD is a Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

