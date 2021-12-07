LQwD Announces Addition of Alexandra Moxin as VP of Product to its Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF), a Bitcoin Lightning Network focused company developing institution grade payment infrastructure and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Moxin as VP of Product to the Company, effective immediately.

Alexandra has over a decade of experience in product, business development, and digital transformation and has a deep understanding of emerging technologies including Bitcoin, artificial intelligence/machine learning, event-driven systems and how these impact organizations. Alexandra has previously worked for Microsoft in product marketing where she grew engagement in Azure, DevOps and OSS developer communities and was Canadian Ambassador for Microsoft's Azure Tech Communities.

Alexandra is also the founder of Advance Tech Media, which is home to the Advance Tech Podcast in which she interviews founders, developers, and leaders from around the globe in the emerging tech space. The Advance Tech Podcast has reached 1 million downloads in just over a year and it is now ranked globally in the top 10% of podcasts across all categories.

Shone Anstey, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "The addition of Alexandra to LQwD's management team is both timely and exciting. She is well versed in digital transformation and will be an integral part of the Company's growth strategy in the Lightning Network space."

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a solution to mass scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions globally, dramatically improving upon fees, as well as instant settlement times. The Lightning Network is experiencing explosive growth since January 1, 2021, with node growth doubling and Bitcoin capacity increasing 181% to September 30, 2021. Some well-known prominent companies such as Jack Dorsey's Twitter and Square have expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate Bitcoin Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds and acquires Bitcoin as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Corporate Development, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: [email protected], Website: www.lqwdfintech.com

