MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 4, Groupe HD and Kastello Immobilier celebrated the inauguration of Loyal – Apartments, a 13-storey project consisting of 115 rental housing units at 4845 Côte-St-Luc Road in Montréal. The building will feature distinctive architecture and units ranging from studios to 1- to 3-room apartments. This exclusive development offers sophisticated design and a prime location close to green spaces, public transit and neighbourhood stores.

The new development is notable for its innovative architecture, with elegant curves perfectly complementing the surrounding landscape. Each facade has been thoughtfully designed for seamless integration, offering a unique esthetic that celebrates natural beauty while lending a modern, refined touch to the neighbourhood.

As Thomas Dufour, Co-President, Groupe HD, explains: "This new signature project is one of the rare new developments in this emblematic neighbourhood. Its strategic location, near Villa-Maria metro station, ensures easy access to a variety of public transit options and several green spaces, including Mount Royal Park, delivering exceptional added value for our future residents."

Future residents will enjoy a living environment adapted to urban life and an array of common spaces including a furnished lobby, a co-working space, a communal kitchen, a gym, a lounge, a rooftop terrasse with swimming pool, a pet grooming area and indoor parking with EV charging stations.

"We are delighted to renew our trust in Groupe HD with this new rental project, which perfectly aligns with the vision for our real estate portfolio. Designed to specifically meet the needs of our clientele, this project contributes to the increase of rental housing supply in this area and aims to create integrated and sustainable living environments for our future customers", affirms Éric Fortin, President, Kastello Immobilier.

As general contractor, the team from Construction Praxis, a division of Groupe HD, will oversee coordination and execution of the work throughout construction. Praxis, which has been involved right from the start of the project, is also helping to optimize the construction plans and maximizing worksite performance so as to keep project costs down.

"As a division of Groupe HD, the synergy between our development team and construction team ensures efficient coordination of work, thereby guaranteeing optimal performance and execution quality for the benefit of our partners and future residents" declares François Beaulieu, President, Construction Praxis

Units are slated for delivery in autumn 2025. loyalappartement.ca

The project at a glance

Investment: $60 million

Developer: Groupe HD

Partner: Kastello Immobilier

General contractor: Construction Praxis

Lender: BMO

Architect: ACDF Architecture and NEUF Architectes

Designer: NEUF Architectes

Landscape architect: BC2

Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Québec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. Its ambition is to redefine tomorrow's housing by designing and building large-scale real estate projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in a dozen projects totalling over 3,500 residential units, divided between condominiums and multi-tenant buildings. Groupe HD is constantly rethinking and adapting its methods to create integrated living spaces for today's and tomorrow's generations.

Kastello Immobilier

Kastello is a family-owned investment company with expertise in real estate development. It was founded in 2018 by the Fortin family of Couche-Tard, a name well established in Québec's entrepreneurial sector. Its subsidiary Kastello Immobilier Inc. specializes in residential real estate investment and particularly in the acquisition and management of its residential rental properties and their development in partnership with real estate developers. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily made up of residential rental properties with a long-term holding objective.

