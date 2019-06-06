LowestRates.ca wins Startup Canada's Ontario High-Growth Entrepreneurship Award

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, LowestRates.ca, an online rate comparison site for insurance, mortgages, loans and credit cards in Canada, received the Startup Canada High-Growth Entrepreneurship Award in Toronto, presented by MasterCard. As a proud winner of the sixth annual Startup Canada Awards, LowestRates.ca is thrilled to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievement in Canada's entrepreneurship and innovation community across Canada.

"We are incredibly honoured and excited to be recognized for our growth by Startup Canada," says Justin Thouin, Co-Founder and CEO of LowestRates.ca. "It's a huge accomplishment to grow so quickly and to do so organically, without the help of any acquisitions or outside funding, in such a short time. We're looking forward to continuing our growth and our mission of helping Canadians save time and money when buying financial products."

LowestRates.ca started seven years ago with $150,000 and a simple mission: to use that money to build a company that helps Canadians save money. Now, millions of Canadians use the website to compare rates and it has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing startups on PROFIT's 2016 and 2017 STARTUP 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies. The company also ranked 11th on the 2018 Growth 500 and 9th on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 50.

"Congratulations to all our 2019 Startup Canada winners," said Anastasia Valentine, Chief Executive Director of Startup Canada. "We are honoured to recognize vibrant entrepreneurs and disruptors across Canada. Each recipient is highly contributing to build our nation's economy and to strengthen the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. It makes me proud to celebrate the talent and achievements of every one of our winners. Thank you for being community builders, and role models for future generations."

Regional winners will now be evaluated by the National Adjudication Committee; comprised of some of Canada's leading entrepreneurship and industry experts. The national winners will be announced and celebrated at the Startup Canada Awards Grand Finale in Toronto in October 2019.

About LowestRates.ca

LowestRates.ca is an online rate comparison site for insurance, mortgages, loans and credit cards in Canada. The free, independent service connects directly with financial institutions and providers from all over North America to offer Canadians a comprehensive list of rates. LowestRates.ca wants to help everyone become more financially literate, with a goal of saving Canadians $1 billion in interest and fees.

About the Startup Canada Awards

The Startup Canada Awards can be likened to the Oscars for the Canadian entrepreneurship community. The awards celebrate and recognize individuals, communities, and institutions that demonstrate innovation, excellence, outstanding achievement, and impact in advancing entrepreneurship in Canada:

Celebrate those working to advance entrepreneurship in Canada ;

; Increase awareness of the importance of strengthening Canada's entrepreneurship ecosystem and culture; and,

entrepreneurship ecosystem and culture; and, Incentivize efforts and elevate the ambitions of the Canadian entrepreneurial and innovation community.

For more information, visit www.startupaward.ca .

About Startup Canada

Startup Canada is the national rallying community and voice for Canada's 2.3 million entrepreneurs. Since launching in 2012, Startup Canada has grown to represent more than 200,000 entrepreneurs and 50 grassroots communities from coast to coast to coast. Through digital programs and flagship events, Startup Canada is the network promoting, inspiring, educating, connecting and giving a voice to Canada's entrepreneurs; supporting them to start, operate and scale businesses that build a better Canada for the world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.startupcan.ca .

SOURCE LowestRates.ca

