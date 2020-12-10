LowestRates.ca customers can now compare rates from Onlia, an innovative insurance company rewarding safe behaviour

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians shopping for auto insurance on LowestRates.ca will now be able to compare rates from Onlia, an innovative new digital insurance provider rewarding Canadians for safe driving.

Based in Toronto, Canada, LowestRates.ca is Canada's leading marketplace for consumers to compare insurance, while Onlia provides innovative auto and home insurance policies and Onlia Sense™, a safe-driving app in which customers are rewarded with cash back and gift cards for safe driving. Onlia also offers virtual home check-up services for home insurance, and discounts on bundled auto and home insurance policies that can save customers hundreds of dollars per year.

Onlia is one of the only companies in the province to offer binding online, moving the customer from quote to purchase in just five minutes.

"More Canadians than ever are now searching for ways to save extra dollars on auto and home insurance. Our partnership with Onlia helps us in our mission to offer Canadians the opportunity to save money on insurance by bringing them the best, most innovative products available on the market. Increased transparency, flexibility, and cash rewards for safe driving are the future of auto insurance," says Sean Widdess, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, LowestRates.ca.

"Onlia and LowestRates.ca are united in their commitment to provide the best value to customers. At Onlia, we strive for transparency, and our mission is to make communities safer and by rewarding customers through savings for safe behavior. Our partnership with LowestRates.ca will give us a broader platform to reach more Ontarians and offer them the most progressive, innovative insurance policies for the best prices in Ontario," says Onlia CEO Pieter Louter.

About LowestRates.ca

LowestRates.ca is an online rate comparison site for insurance, mortgages, loans and credit card rates in Canada. The free, independent service connects consumers directly with financial institutions and providers from all over North America to offer Canadians a comprehensive list of rates. LowestRates.ca's mission is to help Canadians become more financially literate, with the near-term goal of saving them $1 billion in interest and fees.

For more information visit: http://www.lowestrates.ca

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital home and auto insurance and a safe-driving mobile app to the Canadian market. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information visit: http://www.onlia.ca

