QUÉBEC, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecers know that high-speed Internet access is no longer a luxury; it is essential for everyone, including those living in rural and remote regions.

The current crisis has highlighted how much we all rely on high-speed Internet, and this need is sure to be even greater in the future. Access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service is more essential now than ever, whether it's for working, learning or communicating with loved ones.

The lower North Shore is now benefiting from access to mobile telephone service and an improved Internet network thanks to a combined investment of more than $23 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and TELUS. More than 2,000 households in 14 communities on the lower North Shore, including the Indigenous communities of Pakuashipi and La Romaine, can now access a new 4G LTE wireless network.

Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science), along with Quebec representatives Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, and Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet), today announced the completion of the project.

The $23.9-million project, led by TELUS, was completed nearly one year ahead of the initial deadline. The Government of Quebec contributed $11 million to the project and the Government of Canada contributed $9.3 million, for a total of $20.3 million from the two levels of government. TELUS invested $3.6 million.

Thanks to these investments, the new service was able to be launched throughout the lower North Shore. The Government of Quebec continues to roll out similar initiatives across the province through its broadband program. Ensuring that Quebecers—especially those living in rural areas—have access to high-speed Internet is one of the government's top priorities. Work to ensure that residents of remote areas have reliable infrastructure will continue until 2026.

The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to improving Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including through the $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund. These investments will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and the entire population by 2030.

First project under the 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan successfully completed

As part its 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan, the Government of Quebec committed to enhancing the telecommunications network for families and businesses in the lower North Shore region. This action, under the key direction "An attractive, dynamic living environment," will eventually allow the population to benefit from the advantages of online learning or telemedicine. Fibre optic last-mile infrastructure has also been rolled out in the region, serving 16 public organizations, including the health centre network.

"High-speed Internet service is key to the success of residents in rural Quebec communities. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how important it is to be able to access the digital world—now more than ever. By investing in this project through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Canadians in Quebec's rural regions can also benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $213 million in 54 projects, which will connect up to 250,293 households in Quebec."

– Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

"The Northern Action Plan seeks to promote a unique region and ensure a quality living environment for northern communities. Access to high-speed Internet is essential today in all regions of Quebec. We are very pleased to have been able to quickly carry out this flagship project under our plan. A reliable and efficient connection is necessary for both the economic and social development of the region, and the communities of the lower North Shore can now take full advantage of it."

– Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"Providing service to remote communities, in a region such as the lower North Shore, is a significant challenge. Our government is proud to have contributed to this important project that allows businesses and residents to access services on par with those available in large centres. We are on track to meet our goal of ensuring all Quebecers have access to high-speed Internet by 2022."

– Gilles Bélanger, Member of the National Assembly for Orford and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet)

