BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing over 450 corporate and affiliated stores under various banners, is launching a major spring hiring campaign today to fill over 5,000 positions in its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate store network.

"With the home improvement growth we have seen over the past two years, our network offers much more than just a job; it offers the perfect learning ground for anyone who wants to develop their skills and grow," said Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources. "Whether it's for laying the groundwork for a career filled with development opportunities or for a summer job to get hands-on home improvement experience, our store network offers Canadians looking for work an ideal environment to build a solid foundation for the future."

Over the next two months, the retailer will be hosting national, provincial, and local hiring events where job seekers will have the chance to meet with members of its recruitment team to learn about the many career possibilities and student employment opportunities offered to them. Available positions include receiving clerk, sales associate, and night crew member, as well as administrative support and merchandising roles.

Training: at the heart of the recruitment campaign

"Since advising customers is a priority for us, training is key. We therefore offer complete training to everyone joining our team as soon as they start working and then provide ongoing training to develop our staff's skills and keep them up-to-date. Working in one of our stores is a fantastic opportunity for our recruits to gain knowledge that they can use throughout their lives, whether they pursue a career in home improvement or not," said Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition at Lowe's Canada.

Throughout its hiring campaign, Lowe's Canada will feature, on its social media channels, passionate people who have grown and developed in their roles within the organization, both in-store and at the head office in Boucherville, Quebec. "The company places a strong focus on letting our skills bloom and always makes sure to support those who want to grow and advance within the organization. It's stimulating and, most of all, reassuring to know that we can always count on our managers to support and listen to us, and that we will always be given the tools we need to grow professionally every day," added Sébastien Allard, Assistant Store Manager at the Saint-Bruno Home & Garden RONA store.



A virtual national hiring event

A virtual national hiring event will kick off the hiring campaign on Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4, using an online platform developed for Lowe's Canada that will allow candidates to conduct job interviews through video from the comfort of their homes. If a person is not able to log in during the event's time frame, they can pre-record their first interview on the same platform at the time and place that is most convenient for them.

Those interested in attending the national hiring event can go to https://jobs.lowescanada.ca/ starting today to reserve an interview time slot or to pre-record an interview.

Estimated number of job openings in stores

Province Estimated number of positions to be filled Alberta 650 British Columbia 450 Manitoba 150 New Brunswick 10 Nova Scotia 20 Ontario 1,900 Quebec 1,780 Saskatchewan 170 Total 5,130

To learn more about career opportunities at Lowe's Canada and the spring hiring campaign, visit lowescanada.ca/careers. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services over 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]