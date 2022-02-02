"Our sustainability efforts are integral to our business strategy and are part of a continuous improvement journey to protect the natural heritage of future generations," said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliates, Wholesale, and Public Affairs.

The company, which started charging for these bags in summer 2018 to incentivize customers to adopt more sustainable shopping habits, is continuing its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

"Over the last three years, charging for plastic bags has reduced the number of bags given out in our stores by 60%. That's 24 million bags. Our customers have had the time to adapt and progressively change their shopping habits, and we want to close the loop this spring by completely removing this type of product from our stores," added Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development.

At the same time, Lowe's Canada is reiterating its commitment to the Nature Conservancy of Canada; it will donate the profits from the sale of its reusable shopping bags in all its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores and participating RONA affiliate stores. These funds will finance conservation projects across Canada.

Lowe's Canada is one of Canada's greenest employers

In April 2021, Lowe's Canada was recognized for its sustainability efforts and achievements as part of Mediacorp's Canada's Greenest Employers annual competition, which celebrates employers who have developed exceptional sustainability initiatives and led by example by creating a culture of environmental awareness within their organizations. Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada family and working for a sustainable employer can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to learn more about the positions available and to apply.

Find out more about Lowe's Canada's sustainability journey at lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

