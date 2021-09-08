Lovelri - Canada's First Radically Transparent Engagement Ring Company

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Disrupting an 80+ year old engagement ring industry, Toronto-based Jewelry Company, Lovelri, is Canada's First Radically Transparent Engagement Ring Company. The company's mission is to offer couples a transparent and economical way to get engaged by breaking-free of the industry's high markups and allowing their customers to choose their own price – a stark and refreshing take on the traditional engagement ring industry's "3-month salary rule".

The company highlights, "here at Lovelri we want to break-free of the traditional 'secretive' profit margins of the wedding industry. Transparent pricing means that customers see the actual profits we make on each ring. Love should not be complicated, it should simple and transparent".

Lovelri is unique in that they offer ethical and sustainable engagement rings using moissanite stones, allowing customers to choose from a wide variety of moissanite engagement ring styles or to create their own custom ring at no additional design cost.

Staying true to Lovelri's mission to disrupt the traditional industry, Lovelri offers some of the most affordable prices in the market while having the artisanal craftmanship of large jewelry brands with their 40+ years of craftsmanship.

For a 3.5 carat round moissanite on a platinum setting, prices are in the $1,900s (Canadian Dollars) compared to the average $3,000+ at moissanite competitors and $40,000+ for a diamond ring. Lovelri's products are all made-to-order, all made in Canada, and they source their moissanites from premium moissanite manufacturers in North America, such as NEO Moissanites and Charles & Colvard.

The co-founders highlight the reason why this company was created: "We went through the same confusion and frustration when we were getting engaged and we thought there had to be a better way. Many still believe that an engagement ring should cost a few months of salary - but it doesn't have to. At the end of the day, what matters is showing your commitment and love to each other, and we want to make sure price is never what stands between couples and their dream ring."

SOURCE Lovelri

For further information: please contact Lovelri at [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.lovelri.com/

