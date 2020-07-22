LoveKind Inc. Announces Partnership with Yellow Beauty

Aims to grow its portfolio within lifestyle and beauty categories with the addition of cult-favourite clean skincare brand

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, small business incubator LoveKind Inc., announced its partnership with direct-to-consumer, turmeric based skincare brand Yellow Beauty. Through equitable ownership, LoveKind will support the digital expansion of the business in an effort to drive Yellow Beauty towards a future of unprecedented growth.

Co-Founded by partners Jaz Fenton and Jamil Bhuya, Yellow Beauty focuses on natural and cruelty-free skincare, inspired by the powerful turmeric root for it's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Combined with other natural ingredients such as Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, and Lavender, Yellow Beauty seeks to solve complicated skin problems in transparent and holistic ways. The company is also heavily inspired by the South Asian Haldi tradition which uses turmeric in premarital ceremonies. Yellow Beauty seeks to honour this tradition while advocating to end child marriage in the region through their ongoing partnership with Plan International Canada.

Yellow Beauty CEO, Jaz Fenton, said the company will be focusing on expanding and rebranding its existing product range, while also exploring new product verticals. "We are thrilled to be working with LoveKind in an effort to continue to develop and mature the Yellow Beauty brand. We are firm believers in naturally nourishing your skin and body with products and ingredients you can feel good about. Through this partnership we have the opportunity to build on our existing range of products using our main ingredient turmeric to create the best possible formulas and products that directly benefit the skin's health. We are also excited to rebrand and refresh our packaging with sustainability in mind and with the goal of honouring Ayurvedic traditions and the history of the turmeric root to really support the integrity of our brand. With the help of LoveKind, we are grateful to be able to refine our online shopping experience and grow our platform and community internationally as we continue to honour our mission of helping girls be girls."

LoveKind Inc. is a collective of like-minded, passionate, and forward driven lifestyle brands. Through hands-on management and access to investment capital, LoveKind will aim to maximize Yellow Beauty's growth opportunities across all channels. LoveKind CEO, Loren Shifrin, said "As we continue to develop our growth strategy by partnering into small businesses with strong potential, we are excited to be expanding our portfolio within the beauty and lifestyle category. Our vision is to establish Yellow Beauty as a leader in the natural and clean beauty space and become a one-stop-shop for holistic self-care. Using the LoveKind platform and company resources, we will focus on refining and expanding the existing Yellow Beauty product line and exploring new innovative categories such as ingestible beauty. The rebrand will also focus on building the brand's wholesale presence within North America and improving the digital shopping experience for our growing community."

This strategic alignment of like-minded brands will strongly support expansion plans for both companies, and aim to and bring forward new innovations and opportunities within North America's growing clean beauty industry.

About Yellow Beauty

Inspired by a powerful little yellow root called turmeric, combined with other amazing skin foods, Yellow Beauty creates transparent, natural products that your skin will love. Packed with powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties, Yellow Beauty products help to solve complicated skin problems using ingredients you can feel good about. Partners in life and in business, Jaz Fenton and Jamil Bhuya founded the brand after Jamil was exposed to the power of turmeric-based skincare at a family wedding in Bangladesh. The brand was founded with the goal of honouring South Asian Haldi ceremonies, while also helping to end child marriage in the region through their partnership with Plan International Canada.

About LoveKind Inc.

Co-Founded in 2019 by CEO's, Loren Shifren and Amer Sabanadzovic, LoveKind Inc. is a collective of like-minded, passionate, and forward driven hospitality and lifestyle brands, with the goal of empowering and supporting budding entrepreneurs and local businesses. Through equitable ownership, access to investment capital and hands-on management, LoveKind partners into small businesses with strong growth potential in an effort to drive brand development, profit maximization, and achieve overall expansion. Brands under the LoveKind portfolio currently include Calii Love, Love Child Social House, Burgers n' Fries Forever, and ELXR Juicelab.

