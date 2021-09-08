Lovehoney Reveals Kinkiest Cities in Canada With New Sex Map

Lovehoney's Sex Map is a reminder that pleasure transcends gender, sexual orientation, age and relationship status. Tweet this

The Lovehoney Sex Map is an interactive map revealing the juiciest findings informed by purchases, searches and consumer behaviour patterns from March 1, 2020 to April 1 2021. Whether it was the ongoing lockdowns or a growing emphasis on sexual health and wellness, Canadians were clearly feeling the heat this past year!

"At Lovehoney we're continuously researching and analysing sex toy buying behaviour and trends, to develop the best range and quality of pleasure products for our customers." said Lovehoney Global Brand Director, Helen Balmer. "With our latest sex map results, it's great to see Canadians exploring new and different ways to inject more fun and happiness into their sex lives."

The Findings

Pleasure is never a 'one-size fits all' approach and the data proves that fantasies and preferences vary widely from coast-to-coast.

The 'PEG' in Winnipeg may serve a deeper meaning with their most popular searches being "butt plug" and "strap-ons". Calgary loves their couples play with their most searched for item being the best-selling couples vibrator, We-Vibe . Montreal's french influences dive deeper than their buoyant culture and cafés with their most popular fantasy revealed as "French Maids and Butlers".

Lovehoney's Sex Map is a reminder that pleasure transcends gender, sexual orientation, age and relationship status. Toronto's top searches lean towards male masturbation toys such as the Lovehoney Head Master Vibrating Blow Job Stroker , shattering any misconseptions that sex toys are reserved for women and couples. Vancouver is keeping it light and fun with their average dildo length ringing in at 5 inches and top search including The Womanizer , a vibrator using suction rather than vibrations for all-encompassing sensations.

British Columbia reigns as the kinkiest province with Quebec falling behind as the least kinky province.

Top lube flavours across Canada during the lockdowns included Choconut, Watermelon, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Peach.

To find out where your city ranks and which fantasies reign supreme, visit the interactive sex map, now available at https://www.lovehoney.ca/sex-map.html

About Lovehoney:

Lovehoney – known as the sexual happiness people and brand – are on a mission to make a fun and fulfilling sex life available to everyone. The Lovehoney brand is all about sexual happiness, empowerment, inclusivity, and body positivity. Established in 2002, Lovehoney Group Ltd designs, manufactures and distributes its own branded and third-party pleasure products globally with over 150 products developed in-house each year. It is the UK's biggest online adult retailer with 8 other websites globally including France, Germany, Spain, EU, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Lovehoney website and sex toy brands are known and loved around the world.

To learn more about Lovehoney, visit www.lovehoney.ca , or follow on Instagram @lovehoneyofficial , Twitter @lovehoney , and YouTube @lovehoney .

For media inquiries:

Elaine Quan

EQPR Consulting

[email protected]

(416) 707-9902



SOURCE Lovehoney Canada

Related Links

http://www.lovehoney.ca/

