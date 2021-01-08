Love Tim Hortons Coffee? Love Post Cereal? Get Ready for Something Extraordinary!

POST FOODS CANADA LAUNCHES TIM HORTONS CAFÉ MOCHA CEREAL

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Post Foods has put a spin on Canada's iconic cup of Tim Hortons coffee. Introducing a cereal for coffee lovers and cafe mocha drinkers alike who can now enjoy their favourite flavours in cereal form with the roll out of the new Post Tim Hortons Cafe Mocha Flavoured Cereal. The cereal combines rich chocolate and smooth coffee flavours with mocha-swirled marshmallows to make everyone's morning that much more enjoyable.

"Last year we partnered with Tim Hortons to launch Post Timbits cereal, and it was one of the most successful innovations in the history of our category," said Tausif Hossain, Senior Brand Manager, Post Foods. "We're thrilled to extend that partnership to Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal. Coffee lovers can have their coffee and eat it too – or at least in the form of a cereal – with the roll out of the new Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal."

"We know Canadians love coffee with their Timbits, so following the success of Post Timbits cereal last year, it was natural for us to extend that into a new coffee-flavoured cereal," said Samuel Heath, Head of Retail, Tim Hortons. "Post captured the delicious taste of our café mocha in a crunchy and delicious way and we hope Canadians will love it just as much as we do."

Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal will be available at major grocery retailers starting in January.

About Post Foods Canada

Post Foods Canada Inc. is the manufacturer of iconic ready-to-eat cereal brands including Shreddies, Honey Bunches of Oats, Honeycomb, Shredded Wheat, Sugar Crisp, Cranberry Almond Crunch, Alpen, and other great tasting cereals. For more information, please visit www.postconsumerbrands.ca.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capp® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons, visit TimHortons.com.

