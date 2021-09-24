Love Good Fats places No.1 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Founded just 3 years ago, Love Good Fats has been a leading force in the move to reduce sugar and embrace good fats as an approach to more informed and balanced nutrition. They offer an alternative to the higher sugar, high carbohydrate snacks that have traditionally been the face of convenient snacking. Founder, Suzie Yorke shared that "We are so humbled to receive this incredible honour after many years of hard work and the continuous support of our consumers, retailers, and investors!"

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

