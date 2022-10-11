MONTRÉAL and SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of outstanding leaders Louis Vachon and Brad Wall as its Canada co-chairs. This year, CABC celebrates its 10th anniversary as it looks forward to pursuing its advocacy, networking, and education efforts in the Canada-ASEAN economic corridor.

Louis Vachon and Brad Wall appointed Canada co-chairs of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council; Thi Be Nguyen named Executive Director for Canada (CNW Group/Canada-ASEAN Business Council)

"Louis Vachon and Brad Wall are highly respected and seasoned business leaders who saw many years back the potential of developing trade links across the pacific. I would like to thank both of them for joining us, as I am sure the Canada-ASEAN corridor will greatly benefit from their perspective", commented Wayne Farmer, CABC President and Managing Partner at Islemount Capital Advisers.

"The Canada-ASEAN relationship will continue to expand over the coming years, as the combined dynamic of trade, economy and demography is evolving at a fast pace. I will be happy to contribute with Brad at supporting CABC over its mission of facilitating increased trade and investment in the Canada-ASEAN economic corridor", said Louis Vachon.

Mr. Vachon joined J.C Flowers & Co. as Operating Partner in 2022, after leading National Bank of Canada as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 up to his retirement in 2021. Over that period, the Bank developed a strong presence in Cambodia through ABA Bank, now one of the most important banks in this country.

"Canada has a lot to offer to the 10 ASEAN member countries, all across the trade compendium. Bilateral trade between Canada and ASEAN amounts to well over 30 billion per year and is growing. I am looking forward to work with Louis and CABC to further stimulate dialogue and create new opportunities for Canada and other participating nations", said Brad Wall.

Mr. Wall is a Special Advisor to Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt LLP and has a strong expertise on International Trade and Investment as well as agribusiness. He was invested in politics for 18 years and was elected in 2007 as Premier of Saskatchewan. During Wall's time as Premier, his government prioritized export market diversification and trade engagement with a focus on ASEAN countries. Aside from his position as CABC's Canada Co-Chair, Mr. Wall will also serve as an Advisor in the CABC's Agriculture and Agrifood Committee.

Moreover, CABC is also announcing the nomination of Thi Be Nguyen as Executive Director for Canada. Based in Montréal, she will be leading and overseeing the development of CABC in the country starting from a very solid foundations and a strong network of partners from coast to coast. Thi Be has been involved with CABC as Chair of activities in Canada since 2019, she is a well-known social entrepreneur and held various positions at National Bank of Canada for 22 years, notably as executive communications and events Director for a decade.

About the Canada-ASEAN Business Council

The Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) was established in 2012 by Canadian private sector companies operating in Southeast Asia. It is the pre-eminent organisation with an ASEAN region-wide mandate to promote and increase trade relations between Canada and ASEAN. CABC membership includes leading Canadian enterprises active in ASEAN, and is open to companies conducting business or considering doing business between Canada and the ASEAN region. The CABC is headquartered in Singapore and is also registered as a Canadian federal not-for-profit organisation. Discover the CABC executive team members: www.canasean.com

